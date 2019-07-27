WALK: Heroes assembling to fight stigma against mental health

The National Alliance on Mental Illness recently held a kick-off event to spark interest in the NAMIWalk on Oct. 5, as well as to honor the first responders of our community.
The NAMIWalk for fighting the stigma against mental health issues is themed “Heroes,” with the slogan, “Not all heroes wear capes.” NAMI Rappahannock’s team is “Team Justice.”
The walk will take place at Innsbrook North Shore Commons, 4951 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen.
Sponsors for the team are crucial. Thus far, Pohanka Nissan Hyundai, Atlantic Bay Mortgage and Rappahannock Area Community Services Board have become sponsors for “Team Justice” for this year’s walk.
NAMI Rappahannock’s Lead Affiliate Opal Sarapa is pictured with fundraising coordinator Tiffany Jones.
To join the walk team or donate, visit namirapp.com/nrwp/nami-walks-virginia.