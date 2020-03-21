WARRENTON RIFLES: Team tops state championship

The Warrenton Rifles recently earned a first place finish at the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports National Postal Competition Team State Championships for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Member Ryan Roeber earned the highest individual score, and teammates Seth Carver, Jacob Schoonenberg and Alexis Jerde earned individual second, third and fourth place finishes, respectively.
In the individual tournament, 811 athletes competed for 60 spots in the second round of competition. Roeber and Carver were the only competitors representing the Commonwealth of Virginia to advance to the second round.
The Warrenton Rifles represent the John D. Sudduth American Legion Post 72 and the Fauquier County 4-H junior shooting sports program in Warrenton.
Carver, Roeber, coach Mike Freeman, coach Claude Davenport, Schoonenberg and Jerde are pictured with John Carty, 16th district commander.
