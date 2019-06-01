Central Rappahannock Regional Library has partnered with the Partlow Ruritan Club to increase access to library services for residents in rural Spotsylvania County. Every Tuesday, free Wi-Fi, computers, printing and other library services are available from 4 to 7 p.m. at Partlow Ruritan Club, 3229 Partlow Road, Partlow, Va. 22534.
Patrons will also have access to books, movies and audiobooks for all ages, homework help, reading recommendations and hold pickups.
A library card is not required to take advantage of these services, but those interested can apply for one on-site. Customers can use library computers or take advantage of free Wi-Fi on their own devices.
A grand opening will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The library also offers a satellite location at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The Belmont satellite location is open Mondays, 4 to 7 p.m.
The library brings services to the community, including satellite locations, through CRRL’s Library on the Go initiative.