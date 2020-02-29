WELCOME HOME: Women's Club creates lap robes for veterans

Pam Walrath (center) and Barbara Williams (right) of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recently presented 10 lap robes to Vets on Track Director of Corporate Giving and Fundraising Karla Alsop (left).In the ongoing project, club members either crochet or knit rectangles which are then sewn together to produce beautiful, multicolored lap robes for donation to veterans.
The Vets on Track Foundation operates strictly through volunteers to assist formerly homeless veterans recently placed in their own homes. The organization helps provide furniture, lamps, kitchen supplies, rugs and many other fundamental pieces to aid in setting up the new homes. Within the three years since the organization’s inception, more than 400 households have been assisted. The lap robes will now become one of the items each veteran receives.
The Vets on Track Foundation is a federally certified 501(c)(3).
For information on donations and volunteer opportunities, visit vettrack.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.