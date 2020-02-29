WELCOME HOME: Women's Club creates lap robes for veterans

Representatives from the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg present 10 lap robes to Karla Alsop of Vets on Track.

Pam Walrath (center) and Barbara Williams (right) of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recently presented 10 lap robes to Vets on Track Director of Corporate Giving and Fundraising Karla Alsop (left).In the ongoing project, club members either crochet or knit rectangles which are then sewn together to produce beautiful, multicolored lap robes for donation to veterans.

The Vets on Track Foundation operates strictly through volunteers to assist formerly homeless veterans recently placed in their own homes. The organization helps provide furniture, lamps, kitchen supplies, rugs and many other fundamental pieces to aid in setting up the new homes. Within the three years since the organization’s inception, more than 400 households have been assisted. The lap robes will now become one of the items each veteran receives.

The Vets on Track Foundation is a federally certified 501(c)(3).

For information on donations and volunteer opportunities, visit vettrack.org.

