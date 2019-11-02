What’s the buzz? Dominion Energy supports benefits of bees with $20K grant

The Friends of Westmoreland State Park recently received a $20,000 grant from Dominion Energy. The grant will be used to construct a Pollinator Exhibit adjacent to the park Visitor Center with signage about pollination and the benefits of bees to the ecosystem.
“In addition to educational signage, the facility will have an observation window overlooking the pollinator field so visitors can watch the bees in action as well as learn through various hands on exhibits within the structure,” said Michael Such, Chief Ranger at Westmoreland State Park. “Funds from the grant also will be used to purchase bees, hives, beekeeping supplies and to reseed several pollinator fields in the park with native plants and wildflowers to attract bees and other pollinating insects.”
Ranger Such noted that the park plans to hold some Beekeeping 101 training sessions and honey extraction/bottling programs in partnership with local beekeeping clubs. “There’s a lot of interest in beekeeping in our area, and we’re excited to be involved in helping people learn about bees and encourage them to start their own hives,” he said. “Many people don’t realize just how important these insects are to agriculture and environmental sustainability as a whole, and we are hoping to change that through field trip programs and by allowing guests to get up close and personal with pollinators.”
Carole Alexander, president of the Friends of Westmoreland State Park, added, “We are so grateful for the generous support from the community and corporations like Dominion Energy. This exhibit will make a great addition to Westmoreland State Park.”
Individuals interested in volunteering with the beekeeping exhibit are encouraged to contact the Park Office to register as volunteers.
“Our grant review team was impressed by the scope of this project and the learning opportunities that it will provide for visitors to the park,” said Anita Powell, external affairs manager in Dominion Energy’s Central Region.
As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Dominion Energy recently awarded $1.6 in environmental education and stewardship grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to a variety of initiatives across the company’s footprint. Donations were shared by nearly 135 nonprofit organizations and schools working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment in 10 states. For more information, visit dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.
