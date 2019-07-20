WILDCAT BATTALION: Cadets excel at Nationals Drill Camp

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion sent five cadets to the Nationals Drill Camp run by Sports Network International at the campus of Texas A&M University.
Cadets Devin Peters, Dominic Richmond, Jesse Scott, Hannah Thompson and Alyssa Waters learned about the finer points of regulation close order and exhibition drill formations and maneuvers. Cadet Thompson was recognized as the Most Motivated Cadet of her platoon. Cadet Peters was the Best Cadet of his platoon. Cadet Scott was the Best Cadet of his platoon and Best Male Color Guard Cadet, and was recognized for having the Best Inspection Response of all cadets at the camp.
These cadets brought what they learned back to Mountain View to help make the battalion more competitive in those areas. The Wildcat Battalion hosted its Leadership Training Camp for returning cadets this past week. New Cadet Orientation Training Camp for rising freshmen starts on Monday.