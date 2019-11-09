Wildcat Battalion cadets volunteered to support the 4th annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile. The runs were hosted by the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford.
The letter of commendation from Jeff Rouse staff stated, “You [cadets] performed your duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner. Your distinctive professionalism and devotion to your duties reflect great credit upon yourself. As a partner with Stafford County, we are proud to provide quality customer service and a fun place for members and area residents to workout, play, and relax. We are proud to sponsor events like this one, but they are only possible with the help of volunteers like yourself.”
The following day, cadets motivated runners at water point 12 in the north Pentagon parking lot at the 44th Marine Corps Marathon. Cadets paired up with a group of active-duty Marines to support and motivate approximately 30,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Water point 12 is between the 25th and 26th mile near the end of the race. Runners who have completed a marathon know that clapping hands and encouraging words can be just as important as water and Gatorade.
