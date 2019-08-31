Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion volunteered at the Marine Corps Marathon-sponsored Quantico Triathlon and 12K races in August. The cadets manned two water stations, served popcorn to more than 3,000 people and completed a number of other requested tasks.

