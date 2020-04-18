WILDCAT BATTALION: Drill team earns fourth-place finish at region qualifier

The Wildcat Battalion Drill Team from Mountain View High School competed in the Marine Corps JROTC Region-1 Qualifier at Mount Vernon High School in Fairfax. The Unarmed Regulation and Exhibition Platoons led by Hannah Thompson and Alyssa Waters, respectively, finished in third place; the Armed Exhibition Platoon led by Christopher Kushner finished in second place; and both the Armed Regulation and Inspection Platoons led by Jesse Scott and Devin Peters, respectively, took first place. Overall, the Drill Team finished in second place among 10 schools, securing a fourth-place spot among the 65 Marine Corps JROTC programs in Region-1. Individual standouts at Armed Knockout were Ethan Knight and Devin Peters, who finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, and Jesse Scott, who finished in first place overall out of more than 200 cadets.

