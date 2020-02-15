Wildcat Battalion Drill Team from Mountain View High School

The Wildcat Battalion Drill Team finished in first at Hermitage High School.

On Feb. 8, the Wildcat Battalion Drill Team from Mountain View High School competed at Hermitage High School in Richmond. The Unarmed Regulation, Armed Exhibition and Unarmed Exhibition Drill Platoons and the Color Guard led by Hannah Thompson, Christopher Kushner, Alyssa Waters and Ethan Knight, respectively, all finished in first place. The Inspection Platoon led by Devin Peters finished in second place and the First Year Armed Squad led by Dallas Bowling finished in third place. Overall, the Drill Team finished in first place among nine high schools. Individual standouts were cadets Gayla Hines, Mackenzie Kushner, Devin Peters, Dominic Richmond and Jesse Scott, who all finished in the top 10 out of almost 200 cadets in the armed knockout competition that evaluates cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.

