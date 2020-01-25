WILDCAT: Cyberpatriot teams advance to semifinals

Mountain View High School CyberPatriot teams competed in the Gold Tier of the All Services Division.

The Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion scarlet and gold CyberPatriot teams led by Sierra Barbee and Nathaniel Paredes finished 12th and fifth, respectively, in the Gold Tier of the All Services Division out of 417 teams nationwide. Both teams advanced to the semifinals that take place in January.

