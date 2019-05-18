WILDFIRE: Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company awarded grant for community education

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company received a $500 grant from the National Fire Protection Association and State Farm to help educate the community on how to reduce wildfire risk. Wildfires across the United States have taken more than 100 lives and cost more than $25 billion in property losses in the last two years.
The grant is one of 150 awarded to communities across 27 states in support of activities for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. On May 4, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company held an event at the Lake of the Woods True Value bringing together the Department of Forestry, local first responders, insurance representatives and local small businesses to help educate the public on measures they can take to reduce wildfire risk and protect their property.
For more information about national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day including resources, videos and tip sheets, and to see the list of winning projects and their locations, visit wildfireprepday.org.