Louisa County High School is the statewide 2019 winner of YOVASO’s “Save Your Tailgate, Buckle Up and Slow Down” campaign. The annual challenge, which aims to encourage youth and teens to develop a lifelong, buckle-up habit, saw an impressive 6.6 percent increase in belt use among students at participating schools that completed pre- and post-seatbelt checks. The campaign also focused on speed-prevention.
Walker–Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg won third place in the middle school division.
As the statewide winner, Louisa High School will receive $500 and a congratulatory prize banner. Walker–Grant will receive a cash prize and a banner. All campaign prizes were funded by donations and a grant from State Farm.
During the campaign, participating schools sponsored hundreds of activities and events aimed at increasing seat belt use and/or speed prevention. Some examples include buckle-up themed tailgate parties, safety demonstrations, poster and door decorating contests, producing buckle up awareness videos, participating in pep rallies promoting traffic safety, and social media campaigns.
Local schools participating in the campaign also included Caroline County High School, Drew Middle School, Louisa County Middle School, Shirley Heim Middle School and REACH Homeschool Group.
