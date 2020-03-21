WINNERS: North Stafford Rotary Club announces the winners of its Speech and Essay contest

Aya Korouane, Lexi Cannon and Arlie Munday won North Stafford Rotary Club’s Speech and Essay Contest. They are pictured with T.J. Walding and Shawn Lumpkin.

The North Stafford Rotary Club has announced the winners of its annual Speech and Essay Contest. Pictured from the left are T.J. Walding, club president, essay winner Aya Korouane of H.H. Poole Middle School, speech contest winner Lexi Cannon of North Stafford High School, essay winner Arlie Munday of Rodney Thompson Middle School, and Shawn Lumpkin, who directed the contest and is president elect of the club. All winners received gift cards to help with their plans for the future.

