Woman's Club honors Helen Fortune

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg recently presented its 2019 President’s Award for Woman of the Year to Helen D. Fortune, an individual “eminently qualified to receive this award,” said President Barbara S. Williams.
Fortune has invested more than 5,000 hours of service as a volunteer at Mary Washington Hospital, and she’s served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher and circle leader at the Presbyterian Church in Fredericksburg.
She’s been the volunteer coordinator at the church’s weekly food pantry for more than a decade, assists with projects at Micah Ecumenical Ministries, helps with School Dressing Days, teaches adult literacy classes and is a member of the Star Quilter Guild.
Fortune’s name was added to a plaque at the Dorothy Hart Community Center and engraved on a pewter bowl given to her. A donation of $100 was made to the charity of her choice, School Dressing Days, sponsored by the Interfaith Community Council.
The award was established during the 1990–92 term by then-president Frances L. Armstrong. It recognizes a woman who has made major contributions to preserve and enhance quality of life in the region.