WOMAN'S CLUB: Ladies help pack care boxes for deployed service members

Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg member Buzzy Benton helps at the Blue Star Mothers Community Care Packaging event in November.

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg joined with other community agencies to assist the Blue Star Mothers, Fredericksburg Chapter with its Winter/Holiday 2019 Community Care Packaging event in November at the Berea Fire Station 12 in Stafford County. More than 400 boxes of much needed items—toiletries, snacks, magazines, DVDs, etc.—were packed and shipped to active duty U.S. service personnel serving outside the continental United States.

