Recently, several members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg delivered more than 550 pairs of shoes to the Soles4Souls warehouse in Richmond. The Fredericksburg club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Participation in the Soles4Souls organization is one of the seven initiatives being conducted by the GFWC. The goal is to donate 40,000 pairs of shoes to Soles4Souls. To date more than 37,000 pairs of shoes have been donated by members of the GFWC.
Soles4Souls was founded in 2006 as a disaster relief organization following the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Currently, the organization has distributed more than 35 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. In addition, the organization provides sustainable jobs as well as serving as second wave responders providing footwear and clothing to those in need during times of disasters.
Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg who delivered more than 600 pounds of shoes to the Richmond warehouse included the co-chairs of the project, Ruth Ann Coyner and Minette Cranford. They were accompanied by Beverly Rawlings and Marie Thomas.
