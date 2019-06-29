Waste Management’s King George Landfill welcomed 150 children from the King George Family YMCA Power Scholars Academy in June. The first field trip to King George Landfill was June 7, and the site welcomed 75 kindergartners through second graders. On June 14, about 75 students, third through fifth graders, visited the landfill.
During the visits, children learned how a landfill works, the importance of recycling right, and got to see the wildlife habitat conservation projects the site manages. Waste Management’s Fredericksburg Hauling site helped by bringing in a new front load truck for children to see June 7. The students learned truck safety tips and even got a chance to sit on the driver’s seat.
After the presentations, the children planted sunflowers to take home and Waste Management provided lunch to the students and instructors.
These visits to the landfill taught YMCA Power Scholars the importance of taking care of the environment and being an environmental steward.
The YMCA Power Scholars is a four-week, summer learning program designed to help advance students’ academic achievement through a full day of challenging math and reading assignments. This free program provides scholars with opportunities to learn more about their community.
Waste Management is a proud sponsor of the King George Family YMCA and honored to work with the organization in its mission to support children in the community.