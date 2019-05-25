Ten youth members of the Young Marines, including YM/Sgt. Maj. Macie Ross of Woodford, traveled to Guam and Iwo Jima for the annual Reunion of Honor, which took place in March.
This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and the 75th for Guam. Each year, American and Japanese veterans come together for remembrances of their fallen brothers and to recall the fierce battles that took place on the two islands during World War II.
The island of Iwo Jima is open just one day a year—for the Reunion of Honor. Young Marines, veterans and families gathered near the landing beaches to conduct the memorial service at the Anniversary Monument. The service, conducted by dignitaries and veterans of the United States and Japan, remembered and memorialized the young men who gave their lives during the savage campaign for the island.
In addition, the Young Marines visited Mt. Suribachi, the scene of the famed flag raising captured by photographer Joe Rosenthal in February 1945. The Young Marines also walked on the black sands of the landing beaches.
