Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour provides local students with a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see their state government in action.
Recently, Kaylan Campbell of Madison County, Jose Cerritos–Martinez of Culpeper County, Nicholas Coates of Madison, Tommy Garloch of Spotsylvania County, Cindy Gonzalez–Ramirez of Greene County, Nick Goudeau of Culpeper, Jerry Morris of Greene and Henry Wood of Rappahannock County toured the General Assembly building, visiting with each of their House of Delegates members. The students were able to learn about the legislative process and current issues being addressed by each delegate.
The group viewed the beginning of the day’s session in the House Gallery and were recognized from the House floor. Following their meeting with local delegates, they toured the Virginia State Capitol, learning about its history and its importance to both the state of Virginia and the United States.
The students met with Del. Buddy Fowler, pictured, Del. Bobby Orrock, Del. Nick Freitas and Del. Michael Webert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.