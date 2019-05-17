Over her 20 years in broadcasting, traffic reporter and radio personality Allie Oakley has won numerous awards.
But she was truly humbled to be voters’ pick for best radio personality and best weather/traffic reporter on radio in this year’s Best of the ’Burg contest, giving credit to the listeners she refers to as her “co-workers.”
“My mind is blown, honestly,” she said. “It’s such an honor, because we have, in Fredericksburg, some incredible air talent. It’s an overwhelming honor. I really don’t even have words.”
The broadcasting world has changed over time, with traffic cameras, social media, and smart phones. Oakley uses all of them to help her connect with her listeners—and to let them connect with her.
“I love the people who call me on the traffic tip line,” she said. “I love the contact on social media, where people explain to me what is valuable and important to them right now. They’re my co-workers.”
Harlan Mullins of Bumpass has been listening to Oakley’s traffic reports for about five years. A truck driver, Mullins makes the trip from Northern Virginia to Richmond on Interstate 95 twice a day. He’s a frequent caller to the tip line.
“Hearing the traffic is really important to us,” he said. “If she gets the information out, we can jump off 95, or decide to stick it out, and that can save a half hour or more, depending. Truckers run by the clock, really.”
Erica Fitzgerald, an elementary school teacher who commutes from Stafford County to Fairfax County, said she appreciates Oakley’s interactions with listeners.
“I’ve called and messaged on Facebook,” she said. “She answered the phone when I called, and I really liked that. I like that she messages back to people.”
Even more importantly, though, is the report itself. Fitzgerald’s husband, Anthony, also commutes, but isn’t much of a radio listener. However, he will tune in for Oakley’s traffic reports prior to starting a podcast.
“She knows the area,” Fitzgerald said, “all the hot spots where everything gets congested. I even like the way she speaks. It’s like she’s talking to a friend. I’ll even listen to Allie over my GPS; 10 to 15 minutes can make a huge difference in my commute.”
Oakley, who lives in Fredericksburg, definitely does know the area. She graduated from Hayfield High School in Fairfax and did her undergraduate work at George Mason University. But her path to the Fredericksburg area—and to a career as a traffic reporter—was not as direct.
Oakley kind of stumbled into radio work. She’d been playing bass and singing with the Wildwood Girls, an all-female band out of Tennessee, which toured with the USO.
“I realized I didn’t like living out of a suitcase as much as I thought,” she said.
She moved back to Northern Virginia and went to college, with an understanding that while she lived at home, she’d have to work as she finished her degree. She applied for a job at a local station.
“I basically got put into a room filled with equipment and some copy,” she said. “I got the job.”
Throughout college, she worked 36 hours a week while taking 18 credit hours.
Oakley took a part-time air shift with Fredericksburg’s own WFLS, whose former news director Frank Hammon guided her toward a position as a traffic reporter.
“She was looking for something full-time, and I knew of a job opening,” Hammon said. “She had the ambition and wherewithal to learn as you go. She’s relatable. She makes it entertaining, and she knows those roads.
“Most people don’t understand the commuter lifestyle here, but she understands. She understands the roads and the way people travel, and she puts a little bit of entertainment in the traffic reporting.”
Oakley, who now works for Total Traffic & Weather Network, has since built a career and a following.
“I fell in love with doing traffic,” Oakley said. “It sounds crazy, but it’s one of the greatest jobs ever. It matters so much to people who live here. We are a bedroom community for Richmond and Washington, so it matters. Those commuters—they matter.”
Perhaps that’s what listeners feel when they hear Oakley’s traffic reports—a sense that they are important to her. And she stresses that they are more than listeners to her.
“I love having the traffic tip line. I get to talk directly to the people who are using my service as a traffic reporter,” she said. “They are my eyes on the roadways. They send pictures, videos; I’m very fortunate to have them.”
In two decades of traffic reporting, Oakley remembers a number of interesting events. At one time, she did reports for a station in Raleigh, N.C., where a pig truck overturned on the highway; many of the pigs went missing.
“Two days later,” she said, “Some of the pigs were in the parking lot at Denny’s.”
The Denny’s pigs were feeling, well, amorous after their brief taste of freedom.
“The police had to chase the pigs, so there was a slow-roll chase of these pigs through all the country roads in North Carolina.
“I’ve covered tar spills on the beltway, coin spills, frozen-food trucks,” but Oakley will never forget the solemn job of reporting about the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11.
Working out of a studio in D.C., she knew that four planes were missing, and she saw the second plane hit the World Trade Center on TV. She tried to get home to Fredericksburg.
“I was driving right past the Pentagon when the plane hit,” she remembered. “I pulled over into a parking lot and did live reports for WFLS from the roadway. I called in to WFLS because my company’s phone lines were jammed; I couldn’t get through.”
Oakley’s reporting won a Clarion award, as well as awards from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters and AP Network News.
Her typical work day runs from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing traffic reports to 13 stations that span from the southern boundary of Pennsylvania to the Eastern Shore and as far south as Richmond. She also produces for three markets.
“I’m a one-man band,” she said. “It’s a grueling schedule, but I love what I do.”
Oakley has access to all the traffic cameras, as well as some proprietary programs and services. She also does “old-school reporting,” calling law enforcement officials to find out what’s going on.
“I do not read off a script,” she said. “Every little thing is off the top of my head. Traffic is like a story to me—like a movie. I tell you step-by-step what is going on in the story.”
While smartphones, Google Maps and apps such as Waze have had some impact on the way drivers navigate roadways, Oakley doesn’t feel threatened by them.
“We are, sort of, in a shift in terms of how we use information,” she said, “but I’m going to digress and talk about cellphones. There are 1.6 million cellphone-related crashes every year, and 1 in 4 crashes now is caused by distracted driving. I’m passionate about drivers using hands-free.”
Recently, Oakley watched traffic cameras as drivers on Interstate 66 abandoned the interstate and flooded local roads. She called state police, monitored Virginia 511 and searched traffic cameras, finding nothing amiss. It turned out a motorist using an app, or other program, incorrectly reported that I–66 had been shut down.
“Police had to close down some of the side roads to force people back onto 66,” Oakley said. “Those side roads aren’t made to handle that volume of traffic. We have to think about where our information is coming from. Traffic reporters are legit journalists. Our information is double-sourced.”
That means that Oakley confirms traffic information from two different sources before reporting it on air.
Though her hours are long—Oakley said she gets between four and five hours of sleep a night—she says she wouldn’t change it.
“I get to provide a service to the community, so I can do what I love and still give back in some way,” she said. “Bad traffic days are my Super Bowl.”
Laura L. Hutchison is a former reporter and editor for The Free Lance–Star. She teaches high school English in Delaware.