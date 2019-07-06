After living in New Orleans for a year-and-a-half, I thought I knew something about Louisiana.
But after spending the last week in Baton Rouge in a jam-packed cram course on all things Louisiana (with a daytrip to New Orleans), well, I’m back home and exhausted.
Those folks know a thing or two about their home state, as well as how to have a great time. This being, after all, the state where towns of all sizes vie to put on a great Mardi Gras.
OK. Here’s how a sprinkling of guys—including me—happened to go along on field trips to such diverse places as a sugar-cane research station, two historic, plantations, an LSU Mississippi River marine research site, the (new) State Capitol, State Library, a distillery with its own cane farm and more than a dozen other experiences, each of which could keep your head spinning as tired old stereotypes disintegrate.
So here’s the thing: Those of us who went along all know members of the National Federation of Press Women, who invited us to get on the tour bus and come along.
My last brush with the endless bayous of southern Louisiana was during a stint with the U.S. Army in 1957–58. After basic training, I was assigned to a post called Camp Leroy Johnson, on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. Don’t bother looking it up. I don’t even know if the Army’s historians would remember it, but it was next door to an amusement park. The park, with its big wooden roller coaster, as well as Camp Johnson and the two Transportation Companies—458th and 512th—are a tiny part of New Orleans’ past now.
But this is not about that distant time, this is about June 2019. And although we took a side-trip to New Orleans, the heart of our explorations was upriver at the state capitol, Baton Rouge.
Our bus was packed for the visit to New Orleans last week for its first stop at the National World War II Museum. Even allowing for a little swagger in the intro talk, we heard that this museum is a stunner, an in-depth look at the Second World War, which shaped the lives of every American since its ending in 1945 in innumerable ways.
We split up to explore the museum’s five buildings downtown, each dealing with a discrete part of that global conflict, then regrouping in one of its restaurants for lunch. As much as I thought I knew about that global conflict, I came away knowing more.
A visit to that museum should be required of every citizen. It is that good. What’s more, the place just keeps on expanding as more sections open and is such a major attraction now that our host claimed it is among the most visited tourism sites in the country.
From WWII to Mardi Gras. How do you take that trip? Our guide, Marsha Shuler, a veteran Baton Rouge reporter and researcher showed us how, guiding the driver to a large dockside warehouse next to what people here simply call “The River.”
At Mardi Gras World, we looked behind the flash and glamour of the Mardi Gras weeks to the year-round effort to prepare hundreds of parade floats. Suffice to say, Mardi Gras is a billion dollar entertainment industry, centered in New Orleans but found in cities throughout the state.
For me, the highlight was roaming freely among dozens of large, colorful and fanciful float showpieces, now lurking in corners of a warehouse, with artists bustling about, working on new figures to entertain future throngs at Mardi Gras. This was a chance to see into a world few ever see. It was intriguing and delightful fun.
By mid-afternoon on a warm day we reboarded the bus to head to the renowned French Quarter, getting off at Jackson Square to split up and meander among the lovely old buildings there.
My must-see destination was Preservation Hall, the world renowned focal point for lovers of traditional jazz. Jazz had its origins here, of course, in the oldest part of this city on the Mississippi. And many historians say the music is not only America’s signature contribution to music but that it also gave birth to many later sounds, including rock and its spin-offs.
But Preservation Hall was closed, a woman told me at the entrance to the little home where the musicians keep the sound alive. “We’re having a private party,” she said. So that was that. And I cannot deny it was a real disappointment. But you move on.
We walked on, passing a sidewalk singer working for handouts as a small crowd, enjoyed her lovely voice. This kind of thing is ordinary in the Quarter. I love it.
With a little time left till our rendezvous at the bus, we stopped at a PJ’s Coffee Shop for a quick cup. High on a wall, I noticed a beautiful small oil painting of two great blue herons preening. It appeared to be original and carried a little tag, “$35.”
I climbed up on a chair and carefully hefted it off its hook, took it back to the hustling barista and bought it. On the back was scrawled handwriting that said the beautiful artwork was painted on an old board from a building. My friend CG said she would give it to me for Christmas. I said, “OK, but only if you like it as much as I do.” The painting was small, but the board was heavy; it slid right into my backpack.
It would be tough to pick a highlight in our close-up look at New Orleans but dinner at iconic Antoine’s Restaurant in the French Quarter would be on anybody’s “best” list. And that is just what happened. The staff had laid out a magnificent spread of treats for us, including wines and dessert. What can I say?
Awesome. That’s what I said, being somewhat taken aback to be treated like a prince at the most renowned restaurant in New Orleans.
Dining on oysters and shrimp, sipping really good wine. Then finishing it off with Baked Alaska. All at Antoine’s. Yeah. That could take my mind off the disappointment from Preservation Hall. Yup. Could do it. Did it.
As day slipped into night on the bus ride back to Baton Rouge, I couldn’t help but think: And this is just a single day in our look at Louisiana.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.