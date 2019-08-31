“Let’s go to the California State Railroad Museum, Dad.” That’s what my son said when he picked me up at the Oakland, Calif., airport last month.
“Sure thing,” I replied, and being an avid shooter, he offered me a choice of his two new cameras, a Fuji X100F or Nikon Z7, both mirrorless designs. Talk about tough choices—sort of like, would you prefer to drive the Maserati or Ferrari?
I had taken the long way home from Idaho, making the Oakland detour to see Tim, who grew up in Spotsylvania, then moved to the Bay area a dozen years ago when his airline job required it.
There are a lot of railroad museums, but Tim said this one has an outstanding reputation, which turned out to be well-deserved.
Next morning was a perfect day for the 100-mile drive to Sacramento, and I was looking forward to a first look at California’s capitol, a clean and impressive place, begun in the Gold Rush years at the spot where the American River joins the Sacramento River.
As it turns out, the rail museum grabbed our attention for most of the day and—except for glances amid rush-hour traffic—we saw little of the rest of Sacramento. There will be other times.
But the city is more than the state capital. It holds a key place in railroad history. It was in this city in the West, and in western Iowa at the Missouri River, heading west, that the fierce and legendary competition to build the first tracks linking what had been like two countries—Eastern America and the West.
And that is why a museum of the story of how railroads were built linking the two Americas was really a necessity.
The museum, a Smithsonian affiliate, is a celebration of 19th- and early 20th-century steam railroading. Exhibits are designed to convey to generations that have rarely thought about trains, a realistic idea of the in-your-face size, power and energy of this vital period in the creation of the economy that supports us today.
What it took to plan and build a transportation network like that in the time it was done is almost mind-boggling. But there were costs, as the museum relates, and they were staggering, in both human and financial terms.
No sooner do you buy a ticket, then you round a corner and find yourself facing a full-size, huge steam engine, pushing through the Sierras in the 1860s, about to enter a snowshed.
There’s liberal use of human models going about their railroading duties throughout the museum, and it isn’t hard to get some idea that, while it’s all an exhibit, what is shown represents a past era of boundless energy.
Engines and rolling stock are presented in ways that tell stories, by the work they did, and there are docents to explain anything not otherwise shown.
Railroads, now so taken for granted they are scarcely noticed, really did play a foundational role in this country’s becoming the world powerhouse that it would be in the 20th century.
Another ingenious thing we noticed is that the museum was built beside an old, functioning roundtable, enabling these immense iron engines to be shuffled in and out and moved around with comparative ease.
And for an idea just what sort of size we’re talking about here, the largest locomotive on display is No. 4294, a behemoth measuring 120 feet long (with tender), topping the scales at more than
1 million pounds, and the last of more than 50 built at the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in the 1940s. These giants were used to haul freight across the Sierra Nevada and on to Midwest cities in WWII.
Come to think of it, a steam engine like that is like a 20th-century T-Rex dinosaur.
It is a rare machine, with the crew cab forward, in front of the massive boiler. Putting the engineer at the front end of this mammoth machine only makes sense when you understand that it had to thread through small tunnels under mountains, generating immense heat, steam and soot, which would have been unbearable for the crew.
The rail museum is situated at the north end of a historic district, beside the beautiful Sacramento River. There are dozens of delights for travelers, both attractions and places to dine, making the area well worth a few days here.
On the drive back, Tim got off the busy interstate and took a two-lane byway through the Sonoma County wine country. Absolutely beautiful landscapes, dotted with impressive showcase homes and the occasional winery.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
