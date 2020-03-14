THE California coast north of San Francisco offers treasures of the wild like we don’t see much anymore. And the pinnacle of those has to be the wild beauty of Point Reyes National Seashore.
In a brief stop to visit my son, Tim, last week, who lives not far from there, we figured to take an afternoon to revisit.
Points Reyes lies less than 50 miles from several of the crowded cities ringing the Bay area. I figured the national seashore would be overrun with folks looking to escape the urban buzz. But we chose a weekday afternoon for our outing, and all but had this sprawling, 71,000-acre expanse of rolling green hills, hidden coves and wild crashing coastline to ourselves.
We went there for the world-class views—finding an overload of them—but came across a number of other surprises: history, dairy farming, lessons in geology and wildlife galore. Yes, wildlife, even though it wasn’t the season for the gray whales, renowned for parading south along Point Reyes’ Nine-Mile Beach and eponymous lighthouse to their calving grounds in Baja, Calif.
And when I say wildlife by the ton, I mean literally. Drakes Beach, a sweeping cove with sandy shores, is closed from November until April to accommodate elephant seals, which, along with harbor seals, birth their pups during that period.
“Guess the seals went elsewhere this year,” I said as we parked.
Waves lapped on the expansive beaches, where huge brown blobs of what I thought were wood lay.
But those mounds of “wood” moved now and again, and one of them even threw sand on itself. Moving closer to the nearest of these, it was apparent they were elephant seals—a ton or so each. These huge creatures were chilling out on their private beach—Drakes Beach.
I said there was history here. And there surely was. In 1579, Sir Francis Drake discovered this large cove—sheltered from the incessant westerly winds—and he and his crew beached their boat, the Golden Hinde, for crucial hull maintenance. They remained for some 36 days before taking to the Pacific again and resuming their voyage.
From Point Reyes, Drake headed south, sailing around the tip of South America, then back to England in 1580. In doing so, he became the first person to circumnavigate the Earth.
In addition to Drake’s visit, Spanish explorers are also known to have traveled along these coastal lands in the late 15th and early 16th centuries.
It seemed as though we didn’t have to go looking for wildlife so much as stay alert for what might pop up next. Shortly before dark, Tim spotted a bobcat in a field next to the road. It was crouched, frozen in place, ready to pounce on some small prey. When we stopped, the cat arose, turned and walked away from us.
“That’s the first bobcat I’ve ever seen in the wild,” Tim said. We have plenty of bobcats in Virginia, but they are rarely seen midday.
Coming back along a skinny road to an overlook and trailhead that I’d sure like to go back to, we saw an elk herd in a pasture next to the road. Elk, if you haven’t seen one close-up, must be several times the size of white-tailed or mule deer. Earlier, when we had walked down to the overlook at Point Reyes Lighthouse, we had seen half a dozen mule deer grazing quietly by on a rugged hill by the ocean.
Although we did not see them, harbor seals apparently birth their pups on the same beaches as their larger cousins, the elephant seals. That may be what I heard when we stopped at small, quiet spot that overlooks Drakes Beach a mile or two distant. It was still, no wind (unusual for Point Reyes), and the barking of distant seals was incessant and unmistakable.
I cupped my ears and listened for at least five minutes. How many eons had this phenomenon of the natural world taken place here? I could only wonder.
Everywhere we went, late in the afternoon as the light began to fade, there was something wild.
I remembered that on my first visit to the lighthouse, some years ago, I had spotted gray whales traveling southward down the coast, following their traditional path to wintering and birthing waters in Baja.
As the sun sank toward the distant ocean horizon, we stopped to look for the green flash. Try as we might, it evaded us, just as it did years ago in Key West, at the end of the Florida Panhandle stretching into the Gulf of Mexico. I’d say it’s a joke, but I know many are lucky enough to have seen this momentary and elusive optical sight.
When we headed off Point Reyes, back onto the coastal soil, we crossed the (invisible to us) San Andreas fault that divides the peninsula from the mainland, for the drive to the attractive small city where my son lives.
There is no interstate to Point Reyes, and I’m glad of it. That would make this highlight of the Golden State more popular, and with millions living not far off, it’s nice not to face traffic jams for everything.
As it was, we drove through half a dozen attractive little towns, I remember that one had a museum of tea; another a bicycle museum. Cool. Just the kind of oddball places I enjoy finding—and writing about. Something to explore on what I hope will be a future revisit to Point Reyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.