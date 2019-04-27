Every year, beginning about now, cars start to line up at national park entrances.
It’s a cliché and fact that Americans are loving their national parks to death. They are fantastic, many of them are world-class and a few are unlike any other place on Earth.
But there is a viable, delightful alternative to the 59 major national parks. There are hundreds of alternatives, actually, and they’re called state parks.
Not that the state parks aren’t popular, too. But the national parks get, well, all the national publicity. You don’t hear about the state parks so much, unless something bad happens. And what you don’t hear about, you don’t think about.
But there are 50 states, and every one of them has an impressive list of parks.
I have camped in, hiked and explored state parks across the country, and while I have scarcely scratched the surface of those park possibilities, I have seen varieties of scenery and amenities you could scarcely imagine.
In Georgia, for instance, the Stephen Foster State Park on the west side of the Okefenokee Swamp is better than the Federal facility on the east side of the swamp, in my view, with more offerings and outstanding access to the swamp.
Alligators are commonplace, but far rarer was the ringside seat we had a few years ago to an otter family crossing a log a stone’s throw from us one morning. Unforgettable.
In Maine, the view we had of the Fourth of July Fireworks from Camden Hills State Park years ago was the best ever, better than any I’ve seen.
In some of eastern Oregon’s state parks there is solitude enough for the most determined seeker of peace and quiet. And southeastern Oregon affords some of the finest landscapes and photo-ops in the entire country, all of it uncluttered.
My two sons are planning a cycling trip across Missouri on the Katy Trail State Park. The 240-mile Katy, named for the Missouri–Kansas–Texas railroad whose path it follows, is said to be the longest paved rail-trail in the country.
Florida has, in my opinion, some of the finest state parks in the country, each offering something that showcases the diversity of the ecosystem you find there. The Sunshine State long ago realized parks boosted tourism, and now has more than 100. Jam-packed though it is in the south and east, parts of Florida have changed little in decades.
Years ago, I had a great time at a star party on one of the southern keys. That event took advantage of the Florida Keys having some of the best dark skies in the East. You simply don’t forget seeing constellations like the Southern Cross and the Eta Carinae star system, neither of which is visible this far north.
When visitors crowd Texas’ Big Bend National Park, try Big Bend Ranch State Park next door, with more than 230 miles of trails on more than 300,000 acres of the same starkly grand, rugged border country. It is strikingly beautiful. It is also dangerous for those who don’t respect nature’s limits in such a wild environment.
There are state parks on the Great Lakes, there are state parks on the wide-open prairie, there are parks in the tall trees of Pennsylvania (tallest in the East), along the rivers of West Virginia and, well, you get the idea. If you can’t find a setting to meet your needs, it may be you, not the parks.
So if you have your sights set on a fun outing at a beautiful park, a quick trip online should provide you with a list of possibilities.
Virginia, of course, has its own roster of 37 parks, plus 63 state natural areas and five undeveloped parklands. I have written about them frequently and hailed their emphasis on quality.
But we often want to go a little farther and take a look at some of the less-familiar sights. Sometimes, we want to see something altogether new.
Figure out what kind of scenery you’d like. What’s your preferred outdoor activity, and how much time and money you can afford?
From what readers tell me, you’re a pretty varied bunch and at least once in your life, you’d like to take a long drive, perhaps to The West Coast, or even to Alaska. Some of you who are retired have taken trips like this several times, often sharing the driving.
So the bottom line here is, if you’re looking for a weekend away, by all means check out a state park here or in one of our surrounding states. Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia, as well as Delaware and Pennsylvania, all have good state parks.
But beyond those easier treks, if you really want to reach out, visit one of several helpful online sites. Stateparks.com is a good resource. Scroll down just a bit and there’s a map. Click on any one of our 50 states and it produces another map and a list of parks.
Happy exploring!
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.