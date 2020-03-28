WE OFTEN FAIL to see history when we are living in the middle of it.
There were plenty of people waiting in the Fredericksburg Train Station when I arrived Feb. 24 to catch northbound Amtrak train 84 to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
All went well, and a few hours later, I was winging my way west toward Phoenix. A week after that, I left Phoenix for Oakland to visit my son in California.
There was already much on the news about an impending epidemic virus. You couldn’t turn on a TV or pick up a newspaper without multiple stories on it.
At first, I wondered if the disease wasn’t being a bit overplayed. But the more I read, and noted the sources for the news reports, the more obvious it became that this was a story to learn about and a deadly illness.
And, crucially, what makes this so unusual is there is neither a preventive vaccination nor a dependable treatment for it.
None. Which puts it into a unique category of widespread disease. There is a great deal yet to be learned about this flu, this new coronavirus.
There were three flights on my short trip, all taken—as I now see—in the final days of the era of unrestricted travel just as the pandemic was beginning its North American outbreak.
As I write this, all the airlines have made drastic cutbacks and are pondering just how to position themselves for the sharp slowdown in travel taking place around the globe.
All of this, from “normal” unrestricted travel by the usual means, to dramatically cutback journeying, has occurred within the space of about three weeks.
Not just the airlines, but all modes of transport are cutting back, and this is having a compound effect on virtually everyone in the business of moving people and goods, here and around the world.
I got a call a few days ago from a friend in Prescott, Ariz., a driver for the shuttle company I’ve come to depend on to get from Phoenix to Prescott and back. I’ll call him Ken, and he’s probably 60-ish, grew up in San Diego and has lived in Arizona for years.
Prescott is full of Californians who “escaped” the Golden State’s expensive cost of living. Sound familiar? How many times have we heard, “We moved to the Fredericksburg area to get away from Northern Virginia prices!”
Ken drives full time; it’s his only job. Yet he said passengers per trip are fewer and fewer. His company couldn’t keep running empty vehicles up and down the highways indefinitely. Some cutbacks are inevitable, he said. What would he do? He did not know.
Travel, and the industries that depend on it, is a massive, central part of the economy, both here and elsewhere.
What is ordinary today and we have come to take as routine, may be rare tomorrow. None of our domestic air carriers has gone out of business; all are doubtless trying to position themselves for a highly uncertain future, a time when travel by any means, both domestic and foreign, may begin to look something like it did prior to March 2020.
Last Wednesday, I drove another family member to the Amtrak station to catch the same northbound train to BWI Airport for another flight west.
What a difference two weeks makes! The station was empty. Not another soul was there to catch the train. Flight loads had sagged substantially on all carriers. Already, flights into the United States from European countries had been sharply curtailed.
Reports of nearly empty flights were no longer unusual.
How long could this go on?
And if the airlines don’t fly, the hotels have problems, ditto the cab drivers and the restaurants and the vast panoply of support services that operate seamlessly catering to the needs of travelers.
And then the so-called lockdowns began, state-by-state. Now, as I write this in what is a rapidly evolving situation, the economic slowdown has reached far beyond transportation and travel related industries.
Of course, nobody is actually locked down, but frustrated governors are still heading toward greater—not lesser—personal freedoms and movement, while permitting necessary gatherings and travel.
Personally, I can say that in a long life, I have never experienced anything like this; not as a student, not in the Army, not as a newsman for half a century and certainly not as a parent.
When I watch one of several clever videos circulating on the web, describing how pandemics spread, I can see what governors and mayors are trying to achieve. But I’m wondering how effective these efforts to, in effect, limit freedom in the hope of limiting the worst outcomes, will ultimately be.
But what choice do we have?
On Monday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam cautioned that what we are experiencing now will last, not weeks, but months. And schools will remain closed until the end of the school year.
Be clever, friends, read widely, be kind and above all, be patient.
