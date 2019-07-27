Here’s a travel twister to make you think: One of the larger of our 50 states has one of the smallest populations, yet is also the most rapidly growing.
I’m talking about Idaho here, which, with fewer than 2 million souls, is exploding in population growth and gaining residents as fast as housing can be built.
I just returned from the state last weekend after eight days there. And while I never gave the Potato State much thought before, what I’ve seen and learned has been an eye-opener.
Idahoans (what they call themselves) grumble about all those “newcomers” escaping California, but I’ve heard that in nearly every state west of the Mississippi. And the Golden State, where I went for a visit with a son a few days ago, certainly isn’t seeing a decline in residents.
A friend and I roamed as much as we could of Idaho’s capital region and somewhat beyond, to the north and south, and left with several profound impressions.
It doesn’t take a statistician to see that the state—at least a part of it—is a boomtown. West of Boise along the Interstate 84 corridor toward Oregon has miles of subdivision development, with much more underway.
It’s a gorgeous state, Idaho, typified by endless miles of timber-filled mountainous regions and clear rivers in the north, lower plains stretching across wide valleys in mid-state, and less bumpy but much warmer landscapes in southern Idaho.
Boise, the thoroughly contemporary state capitol, with just over a quarter million people in its limits, is a delight with its neat, well-planned layout and easy blending of old and new ... everything.
The city has all the things you’d expect, great places to eat, walk and explore, with any number of surprises like the new Idaho State Museum celebrating all things Idahoan in a physically diverse landscape.
In fact, after visiting both the Idaho Museum and a similar museum in Baton Rouge several weeks ago, exploring the cultures and history of those two wildly dissimilar states, we came away wondering: Why doesn’t Virginia have something like this? Yes, yes, there is a fine museum of the Commonwealth’s history in Richmond, but it is more a formal look at the state’s history.
Some miles south of the city, atop a rise in the prairie where you could see forever, we drove one day for a look at the World Center for Birds of Prey. We got there in time for the tour and presentation, followed by a walk through several buildings dedicated to all things raptor-like.
This is an impressive place, headquarters also for The Peregrine Fund, and the ongoing effort to repopulate the wild with California Condors. A spokesperson said all the condors now flying wild were raised here, including a pair recently released into Zion National Park.
At the raptor center, we learned of a 50-plus mile driving tour farther south, where a variety of hawks, falcons and eagles have long gathered in springtime to hunt, pair off and disperse along the corridor of that major waterway. A plaque at a viewpoint above the river explains that, in springtime, more numbers of more species of raptors may be seen than at any other spot in North America and probably the world.
And yet, as we were to discover, later in summer it is quite possible to visit there and see not a single avian predator. It was a grand day, nevertheless, I would not have traded it for a month elsewhere.
Another day, we went west, crossing the Snake River (western boundary between Idaho and Oregon) to base ourselves for a drive north through Snake River country in the direction of Hells Canyon—the deepest chasm in North America. Yes, even deeper than mile-deep Grand Canyon. But we ran out of time and turned back, after again crossing the river into Oregon north of Brownlee Dam. An interesting probe, nonetheless, and beautiful country.
This is big country, distances deceiving, and we’d have been wiser to have brought basic camping gear, making us less dependent on finding accommodations.
Back in the Boise area, staying in Meridian west of the city, we made daily forays to the capital.
Among our favorites was the lengthy, often shaded Boise Greenbelt, much of which follows the Boise River and takes visitors to many of the interesting sights.
One day, we found ourselves spending time at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. This was a most impressive site, in a beautiful location, commemorating freedom for all.
In the heart of downtown, we discovered the Basque Block, a block-long gathering of the places where Idaho’s Basques thrive. A museum of the Basque peoples was intriguing, and we got to sample the awesome Basque foods at the Basque Market—my personal highlight of that community.
Idaho and its capital city have much to offer and we could have spent another week or two and still not have seen everything on our priority list.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former reporter with The Free Lance–Star, is a freelance writer. Email him at PBSullivan2@cs.com.