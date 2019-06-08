EVERybody is going to be late once in awhile, but a few people are, as my dad used to lament, “Going to be late for their own funeral.”
In Houston last month, I was waiting to see if I’d get on a flight to Phoenix. Boarding had finished and the last person disappeared down the passageway to the plane. The seats were, I feared, all taken.
Not wanting to rush the gate agent, I sat there, waiting quietly. Airline gate agents have a stressful job—they can make or break your flying day. Treat them well. Not that you shouldn’t treat everyone well.
The agent announced the name of a passenger who hadn’t showed up for the flight, and waited.
She broadcast his name once more. More waiting.
After what seemed an eternity, she turned to me and smiled.
Her smile said it all. No explanation needed.
Mr. Anonymous, your misfortune was my good luck.
I grabbed my backpack and little black bag, waved with a big grin to the gate lady and hustled for the jetway.
I see this scene, or some version of it, constantly: People who don’t show up for appointments or flights, or taxi or Uber rides or meetings they’ve scheduled. Scarcely a day passes that I don’t see it in one form or another.
It’s often on display for all, as the idiot tears madly through traffic to get someplace at a certain time but—as usual—they did not allow time enough to get where they needed to go.
Fortunately, most people I know don’t throw away meetings, flights, train trips or meet-ups with friends or acquaintances.
I asked half a dozen people about this, including my brother, who makes it a point to be early for appointments. Glen and I often notice the habitually late versus the always-on-time. I have to say this for my brother: I have never known him to be late.
The difference is usually only a matter of minutes. Can’t these always-tardy people set the alarm 10 minutes earlier? Go to bed 10 minutes before the time they normally shut off the TV? Ten minutes— often even as little as five minutes—would make the crucial difference.
I was surprised to find that most of my friends had made similar observations.
Here’s the thing. Everybody and anybody can be held up or run late once in a while. Sure, we know that. I’m not talking about the unexpected glitches that plague us all from time to time. That’s just life. You allow for it. Toss in an extra few minutes for it. Always.
You know what I’m speaking of here, because in some form or another, we all see it, hanging out there for the world to view.
I chose that airport narrative because of the guy who did not show up for that flight. In one way or another, I have come across that more times than I can count. That person just threw away their ticket, the nonrefundable cost to go someplace.
It even occurred a week later on a flight to D.C. from Houston, when a mother boarded, took the window seat next to me and said her (adult) daughter would take the middle seat, “if she gets here.” Mom admitted her tardy daughter is famously late. The daughter made it by the skin of her teeth—as the door to the plane was being closed.
From the ones I have seen literally running through the terminal, breathlessly getting to their flight long after everyone else, these are not super-rich folks, I’m guessing. These are individuals who can no more afford to throw away the cost of an airline ticket than I can.
So why do they make a habit of it? And at least some of them do, because we all probably know someone who falls into that category. I certainly know people like that. If I had the answer to that question, I suspect I could start a lucrative consulting business.
Oh, well. As I’m fond of saying, if we knew the answers to all the questions, life would be pretty dull.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.