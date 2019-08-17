THE RIVER is everywhere in lower Louisiana. Even when you don’t see it, the immense, silent power of the Mississippi is never far away, neither in distance nor time.
I remember our first morning on a tour bus in late June. It was full of journalists, heading out for a day in the Baton Rouge area, in the heartland of the river country and so unlike the places most of us call home.
I’ll bet 90 percent of Louisiana tourists never venture outside New Orleans, yet here we were, riding past the sprawling campus of LSU, on the south side of the state’s capital.
We drove on past miles of flat fields of sugar cane, later learning that in the real world of Louisiana, where people don’t just go to Mardi Gras but get up and head to work like the rest of us, sugar cane is the No. 1 crop.
Even at the sugar cane research farm, where a scientist introduced us to life along today’s Mississippi River corridor, the river itself was just across the fields, beyond the woods.
And when we left the farm, the bus headed toward Houmas House, the first of two spectacular plantations from the early days—stunning treasures—survivors from the days of cotton, genteel life for a select few and, yes, the slavery that made it all possible.
Most of those old plantations are long gone, but this part of the south still has a handful of them, and some—like Houmas House and Laura Plantation—are open to visitors. And the visitors do come, intrigued by those storied old days and the culture that flourished in them. And awestruck by the beauty of them, still, as I was.
Having walked through a couple of these grand estates today, the allure is understandable. For the fortunate few who lived in them life was oh-so-good.
We had lunch at Houmas House and it was everything you could ask for ... in modern air-conditioned comfort. Both these plantations showcase the life of early planters, a lifestyle some might like to think is an ongoing reality. But both Laura Plantation and Houmas House are really about showing us a version of history on the lower Mississippi.
Other sights from two days in and around Baton Rouge included:
The current and earlier Louisiana State Capitols, the former built during the Great Depression under the eagle-eyed supervision of notorious Gov. Huey P. Long. At 460 feet, it’s the tallest state capitol in the United States. (When told during construction that it wasn’t quite the tallest of what were then 48 state capitols, Huey directed the architect: Build it higher!) The one it replaced has an incredible stained glass ceiling which, on a sunny day is absolutely astounding. My photos fail to do it justice.
The LSU Center for River Studies, or The River Campus. This joint venture includes a massive, 10,000-square-foot engineering model of the Lower Mississippi River and its delta on the Gulf of Mexico. The model features pumps and sensors allowing control of river flow and water levels as well as sedimentation buildup. As much as you may hear about it on the news, it’s hard to grasp the reality of what rising sea levels and regular hurricanes mean in a place where the threat of being flooded by the sea is all too real.
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Planetarium. This museum, together with the nearby Military Museum and WW II destroyer USS Kidd, are located along the river on opposite sides of the omnipresent massive berm along the river. Well worth seeing as part of a long walk along the river.
You haven’t really experienced Baton Rouge until you’ve walked the levee beside the Mississippi as the sun sinks to the treetops on the far bank, some three-fourths of a mile away.
The Capitol Park Museum of the Louisiana State Museum. An eye-opener, this is a celebration of the state-its people, their history, culture and economy. We have nothing quite comparable to this in Virginia that I’ve seen. As I wrote after seeing a similar facility in Boise, Idaho, maybe we should have one like this.