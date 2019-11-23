When I think of travel, it’s usually going somewhere and seeing cool things, but a couple of weeks ago I rediscovered the fascinating things that can be unearthed not far from home.
This little odyssey began with a call and a request from a nephew in Stafford. He wanted to know if we could take a look at a tract of land I’d told him about that is held in a conservation easement in the northern part of that county.
Sure, I said, “I’ll give the owner a call and if it’s okay, let’s do it.”
The owner lives on the property. Several years ago he and his wife wanted to preserve their land from development, which they did with an easement from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.
I’ve known these folks for years and am quite fond of them. Unfortunately, the man’s wife died last year, but he said we could come on up and look around.
When we got there, the gentleman’s daughter mentioned a map of the property drawn up by his late wife. It was a plain, straightforward map, and it proved remarkably accurate. On it, she had named the trails and features on the tract, which includes some 54 acres.
He pointed out that the old Richmond-Washington Road is supposed to have bisected the property, and that we could probably tell where the old roadway went.
Indeed, it was no problem at all. The well-traveled path where the road had run, on a south-north axis, clearly went down the northward slope. Not only could we see it, but we could tell exactly where it had crossed a little stream.
Walking upstream alongside this waterway we also found where it split up into several smaller drainages. We chose one of those and it soon ran dry, so it was mostly likely not a perennially wet creek.
Charlie, my nephew, came across a young buck deer, recently killed—most likely by a hunter’s bullet. “It ran a long way after being hit, then bled out and died here,” he guessed. That seemed logical to me.
We could make out pretty clearly the property boundaries on the far end. We went up a hill from the creek, went over the hill and followed a dry creek bed into the pine woods we had seen earlier.
We had seen a red-tailed hawk, and found several small birds, including a downy woodpecker, not far behind the house. But this being the start of the cold season, there wasn’t a lot of bird activity. Both Charlie and his friend are birders, as I am, but despite our scouring efforts, we simply did not find many birds, which isn’t surprising for this time of year.
But I remember my late friend, Ann, who had spent many hours in every season walking this property, and excitedly telling me about the diverse range of species that lived on and traveled through their land. The site includes both mixed hardwood and pine forests, scrubland and open fields.
Over the years, Ann had seen not only a large number of avian species but considerable other wildlife, as well. Seeing these creatures requires—as anyone familiar with field viewing wildlife knows—time, patience and persistence. In other words, it can take years to build an impressive species list.
As an example, when I lived in a rented house on a farm in New Baltimore in Fauquier County, I would end almost every day by grabbing binoculars and heading out into the fields until dark. In five years, I built up a list of more than 150 confirmed bird species, in addition to all the more common varieties of other wildlife such as skunks, opossums, red and gray foxes, bobcats, raccoons and rabbits, to say nothing of skinks, turtles, bats, fence lizards and many snakes, most of them harmless.
I wouldn’t trade those five years of wandering on that big farm for anything else I have ever done. I drove past that farm a few months ago and—surprise—it’s still a big farm, although its sure to have changed hands, as the owners at the time were senior citizens.
Virginia isn’t just a great place for lovers: It’s a fantastic place for explorers. And it doesn’t take a ton of gear. Good boots, good binoculars, a field notepad, always a bottle of water and, of course, your phone. That’s all you need.
So what did we gain from our hours in the North Stafford forest?
We had a great time, vowed to go back, and stopped in to chat for what I call “a quick moment” afterward.
Well, of course, that quick moment became several hours, at least, and we had a real fine day with my old friend and his daughter, Sandy.
And if you don’t have time to do something like that, then stay home, watch TV, stuff your face, miss out and grouse that you never do anything interesting.
Because before you leave home, you have to learn where to put the time in your life. In other words, learn what is important.
And the answer to that isn’t always immediately obvious.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
