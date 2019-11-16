Nov. 7 was a special day at Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, a day when history, nostalgia and excitement took center stage.
Drivers on Tidewater Trail saw a big, gray four-engine transport plane. The motorists slowed and many even stopped, wondering what was happening.
Here’s what the aircraft was and why it was there.
That big gray bird wasn’t just any airplane—it was a World War II-era Douglas C–54 Skymaster. Built in March 1945, the Spirit of Freedom served in the Berlin Airlift of 1948–49. The flying museum exhibit commemorates the event, which marked the start of the Cold War between the then-Soviet Union and the western allies of World War II. It was parked at Shannon Air Museum in October.
It was also, according to airport owner Luke Curtas, the largest-ever aircraft to fly into and out of Shannon Airport, where the 3,000-foot runway is limited at one end by State Route 2, and at the other by the double tracks of the CSX Railroad.
The day before it left, I had taken a visitor through the venerable plane, noting displays about the airlift operations, as well as planes and crews lost to accidents in supplying war-torn West Berlin—a city of some 2.1 million—once the Russians had blocked all land-based access.
The operation marked the first time in history such an effort had been undertaken solely by air, astonishing not only those who undertook it—American and British air crews and support personnel—but all of the governments involved. Naysayers were everywhere. After all, nothing like it had ever even been attempted.
The Berlin Airlift lasted from June 26, 1948, through September 1949. In the end, Russia, having failed to disrupt the supply operation, called it off.
If you’re old enough, you know the military’s C–54 Skymaster was perhaps better known as the post-war airlines’ DC–4. Military or civilian, it was a mainstay of air transport, a follow-on to the renowned DC–3 (C–47).
While the airlift began with the smaller C–47, it quickly became obvious that the food, fuel and other necessities for West Berlin required a larger aircraft. The C–54 appeared on the scene just in time, capable of bringing 10 tons of supplies per flight.
Some 240 of the planes and their crews, drawn from U.S. Air Force and Navy bases around the world, were used in the Berlin Airlift. (Some sources say there were 330, and being unable to account for that discrepancy, I’m relying on the conservative number.)
In any event, the operation brought 4,500 tons of food, fuel and other supplies to West Berlin daily, with some 93 million air miles flown in all. There had never been anything like it.
Knowing the aircraft had taken part in the airlift certainly attracted my attention.
Remembering the sight of those big four-engine planes taking off from nearby airports in Washington, D.C. and climbing out over the Arlington neighborhood where I grew up, I would not have missed its departure from Shannon.
And that is how I found myself waiting, camera in hand, a couple of hundred yards shy of the 1,000-feet-remaining marker at Shannon Airport, with the Spirit of Freedom C–54 lined up to begin its takeoff roll on that chilly, gray afternoon.
Tim Chopp, a New Jersey resident, sat at the controls as Curtas, guiding a tow-tractor, maneuvered the plane almost onto the grass behind the numbers on Shannon’s runway 24, facing the railroad tracks half a mile away.
Hundreds of people watched and waited.
The three-bladed prop on the No. 1 engine began to turn. After a few turns, it started, and a massive cloud of blue smoke blew across the highway.
Later, someone told me that a police officer had stepped in to unsnarl things. The old bird had literally stopped traffic.
All four engines were running now. I knew when it began its takeoff run, things would happen fast.
When you are flying a historic machine, much longer runways than Shannon’s 3,000 feet would be the norm, and you want to double-check everything.
Sure enough, after what seemed a long time, it was moving. In seconds, it gained speed, its four Pratt and Whitney engines sounding perfect, and, in another moment, it was gone—the roar fading as it climbed out over the battlefield park.
Pilot Chopp and the old airplane had made the takeoff look easy. After all, the old bird had done that kind of thing thousands of times, I’d imagine.
I went to the library and ransacked the shelves for books on the airlift. The stories I found, including the sideshow about airlift pilots throwing candy to kids wearing rags on the ground in Germany, were enough to make anyone understand why history isn’t just for historians.
Air crews taking part in the operation often remarked how strange it was that, as one put it, “Here we are risking our necks, keeping alive an entire city of people who were trying to kill us, and we them, just a few years ago.”
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
