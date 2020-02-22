A recent morning’s mail had a
slew of photos from a friend on a hiking tour of New Zealand. They were gorgeous images of a lovely land, far away.
Most of us would leap at the chance to see “the land of the long white cloud,” as the indigenous Maoris call it.
But we often need to get away without going far away, with the expense and bother that entails.
Which leaves us with the weekender—the quickie getaway, so much closer at hand.
I’ve put together a little list of places where almost anyone with three days off and no more than a few C-notes can escape and have a great time, whatever your notion of that may be.
So here, just to get you thinking, is the Armchair Venturer’s 2020 Getaways, in no particular order:
Annapolis. State capital of Maryland and home to the U.S. Naval Academy (open for tours). It’s one of the most walkable small cities in America. Tour the State House and get a dose of our next-door neighbor’s history. You might be surprised by some of the ideas you will come away with. I was. There are endless and easy walks. The food is outstanding—a few of the eateries are pretty pricey, others, not so much.
Shepherdstown, W.Va., and surrounds. Often overlooked, this is a neat, small college town on the upper Potomac River. Close by neighboring Maryland, you can discover the role little Shepherdstown played in the development of the steamboat—a real turning point in America’s transportation options. We found a fine restaurant in an old bank building, although I can’t guarantee it’s still there. It’s a great residential area for exploring on foot (or by car).
Winchester, Va., and Berkeley Springs, W.Va. Yes, there’s a drive between the two and, yes, they are in different states, but Winchester is far more interesting than I had imagined. It houses the home where Patsy Cline lived (open to visitors), teenaged George Washington’s survey office and an intriguing old library building. (I love libraries.) There’s an eminently walkable downtown, where you won’t want to miss the toy store. There are many other key attractions, including The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Berkeley Springs is home to the excellent West Virginia State Park of that name. The baths—perfect, natural warmth—were a favorite of George Washington. Hey, we got the bath idea from the chaps who enjoyed them long before G.W. (American Indians). Follow U.S. Route 522 beyond the town, cross the Potomac and you’re in Hancock, Md.
Let’s skip to the Eastern Shore, Virginia’s part of it, with Chincoteague and its associated National Wildlife Refuge, as well as the Assateague National Seashore, which runs for well over 20 miles north into Maryland.
If you aren’t a birder of photographer, don’t worry, there’s lots of natural history and beach-wandering in Chincoteague, and while it has grown, there is still a ton of outdoorsy stuff to do, including fine paddling opportunities in sheltered waters. But don’t plan a kayak trip in the warm months—the skeeters will chew you alive.
Almost next door is NASA’s Wallops Island launching facility, open for tours on a limited basis. If you are determined, and follow their schedules, it is possible to see a rocket launch from Wallops from atop “Hospital Hill” in Fredericksburg, about 115 miles distant. From atop the hill (the rise south of Mary Washington Hospital), look in the direction of Chatham or St. Clair Brooks Park in Stafford on a clear night when a launch is planned.
Williamsburg, Colonial capital of Virginia and still a tourist and shopping mecca. There is much to see here, starting with the obligatory Colonial Williamsburg tours. The city is often mentioned with Yorktown and Jamestown, both of which are destinations in their own right. Spend a week here and you would still leave without seeing everything noteworthy.
Don’t miss the American Revolution Museum in Yorktown and nearby Yorktown Battlefield, where George Washington, with some help from France, defeated the British army. It was the final, decisive conflict leading to the creation of our nation.
Charlottesville is home to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and nearby Michie Tavern, on the mountain south of town, and the now-sprawling university he created. There are several museums, including the University of Virginia’s art museum. Visitors should check out the downtown shopping mall. It's definitely not a “mall” in the usual sense. It’s more like the pedestrian mall of shops found in Winchester.
Roanoke is a personal favorite. This city in southwestern Virginia’s mountains is easily accessed, with nearby mountains and the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway close by. There are interesting museums and quirky galleries. You’re never certain what may pop up around the next corner. Don’t miss the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
And if you need a break from the city, those mountains to the east are laced with dozens of wilderness trails.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
