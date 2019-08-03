There’s a statue of George Washington in an out-of-the-way spot near the top of the rotunda of the capitol building in Boise, Idaho.
As a piece of art, it is OK. Not all that spectacular, but OK.
The story behind this statue is the reason why it is on display, and has been since this new capitol was built just after the turn of the last century.
The sculptor was Charles Ostner, a German immigrant, who apparently finished his creation in 1859, as a thank you to his new home.
And then you read the fine print: Ostner carved this likeness of Washington from a block of pine. It took him four years to create, working at night by the light of a torch.
And for a model of his hero, Ostner used a picture of the first president’s likeness on a postage stamp.
Chew on that awhile.
I wrote about Boise and Idaho last week, but as often happens, these little gems like Ostner and his statue are left out for one reason or another. So you might say I’m cleaning out my notebook on Idaho this week.
And then there’s the story of the Initial Point. The place where it all started.
When I read about that, it didn’t make much sense. Let me back up.
On a drive south from the suburban boomtown of Meridian, west of Boise, one morning a few weeks ago, a friend and I marveled at what an inspiring landscape there is, rolling away in all directions, not a sign of civilization but the two-lane road we drove on.
Biologists would call this high desert, because of its low yearly rainfall and somewhat high altitude (roughly 2,600 feet). This wasn’t farmed, but probably could have been, with extensive use of irrigation. We had seen much irrigated farmland in Idaho. But there is only so much water you can take out of a low-water land like this.
Miles ahead of us, we could see a bump—a high spot—and were curious. A guidebook described the place where early surveyors began the mapping that would eventually lead to the establishment of the Idaho Territory in March 1863, a precursor to statehood, which came to Idaho in 1890.
As we neared the “bump,” the reality morphed into a volcanic cinder cone—a pretty decent hill arising from the prairie. We turned off the highway onto a rutted dirt road and I began to worry about ripping something off the bottom of the car a friend had generously loaned us.
If that road had been wet, we never would have made it the half mile or so to the cone.
I had no idea what I was looking for, but since we were there, it seemed only natural that we’d have to climb the hill, right?
The sides were pretty steep for climbing, but I found that on the backside, away from the highway, an old road snaked around to the top.
At the top, we found a surveyor’s marker embedded in cement and a sign set in stone noting establishment of the Initial Point in April 1867.
The view from the summit was 360-degrees, unobstructed. Spectacular.
On our last day in Boise, we discovered the Morrison–Knudsen Nature Center and Trail. Now this place, hidden from view behind an ordinary office building, doesn’t make the front rank of sights to see in the capital city. You have to dig for it, but it is there, it is not hard to find, and it is really cool if you’re as interested in natural history as you are history.
In that case, you wouldn’t want to miss this hidden gem. And once you finished the indoor exhibits about Idaho, its plants, trees, birds and critters, find the back door and head out along the network of trails that wind through the woods behind.
Do not miss peering down from the bridge, into the water of the pond to spot a sturgeon that is 4 to 5 feet long. There are many of these prehistoric fish in the Columbia River Basin, which much of Idaho is, since Idaho’s iconic Snake River ultimately drains into the Columbia in eastern Washington.
Finally, I’ll tell a dog story. There’s a wonderful exhibit focusing on President Abraham Lincoln, and why he is a vital figure in Idaho becoming a state, at the Idaho State Archives (not to be confused with the Idaho History Museum).
We found the archives just as the place was closing for the day. I apologized to the lady behind the counter. She asked where we were from; I told her and she said, let me turn the lights on in the Lincoln Exhibit. “You’ve got time for that,” she said.
Once again, we found overwhelming kindness in this city, as the woman behind the counter, who had been putting her jacket on and turning lights off when we walked in, would not hear of our leaving without at least seeing the Lincoln Exhibit.
We could not turn that down. And became so engrossed that I came away with this lovely story:
Abraham Lincoln and his family lived in Springfield, Ill., at the time of his election to the presidency. The family had a dog named Fido, a nice, mid-sized friendly dog with floppy ears. But Abe thought it best to leave Fido in Springfield when they went to Washington, so he asked neighbors to care for the dog, even giving them the sofa that Fido loved to sleep on. They agreed.
After Lincoln’s assassination, Fido was brought to the Lincoln home to bid the President adieu, as he was obviously quite fond of the dog.
There is more to the story of Lincoln and his dog, but this is a good place to end this account.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.