All my life, I’ve heard old timers moaning that they wished they had traveled here or there while they were young.
Even my own dad, who loved to travel, and certainly wasn’t a whiner, once lamented: “I always wanted to take a trip around the world.”
Alas, he never made that trip, simply because mom—bless her—liked to keep their travels closer to home. Much closer.
Pondering this, I realized that I’m not that far from Dad’s age when he told me that.
Nor is it just travel. If there is something you have your heart set on accomplishing, for heavens sake plan it, save for it and do it.
A friend and I babysat two wonderful kids a couple of weeks ago. I looked at those delightful children, neither old enough yet to start school, and saw an entire lifetime ahead for each of them. Oh, to have that much time again.
We all have unfulfilled wishes. As long as my wish list might be—and it is long—I have no complaints.
There will always be things I wish I’d done and places I’d love to see or go back to. New Zealand, for one. And if I went there, it would have to include at least a few weeks for Australia. When I lived and taught school in Invercargill, New Zealand, in the mid-1960s, my wife and I traveled heavily around the South Island, but very little in the smaller and more populous North Island.
It would take six weeks, at minimum, for the trip to those two countries, and it wouldn’t be cheap. Although, having said that, there are so many ways to reduce one’s travel costs, if you’re willing to give up a few luxuries.
My list of places yet to go is long, but if it all ended tomorrow, I certainly wouldn’t whine about it. Life has been good.
And my wish list or (I loathe this term) bucket list, has so many more things on it. Things I’d like to learn; music I’d love to hear live again; skills that have evaded me, like making a mouth-watering rhubarb-apple pie. I wish I had stuck with the classical guitar or coronet. There are practical skills, too, like learning some of the photo editing magic my son, Tim, knows how to work with Photoshop. When you take a mediocre image and create another that looks like what you actually photographed, that is the proper use of photo editing.
And then there is flying. Don’t know if it’ll ever happen, but when I see those old gents coming down in tandem-parachute jumps, I always wonder: Who flew the plane they jumped out of? That’s the cool stuff. And I have not yet given up the dream of flying again. But it is not cheap.
My personal list is much longer, but this isn’t the place to enumerate that stuff.
With any luck, there may be at least a decade or two left to go places, read great books, meet cool new folks and learn new things.
So how about you? What is it that you would dearly love to do before you just couldn’t handle it—before the cash runs out, the ambition disappears or your health goes kaput. There is a point along the road where we all face the fact that this thing called life is not forever—that there will be an end point.
Your wishes and fondest dreams may not be expensive, and may not be hard to attain. But go ahead and dream them. See if there isn’t some sort of fiendish plan you can concoct to make it, or them, come true.
Years ago, a woman I was interviewing for a story told me she had always wanted to go to New York to see a real, major play on Broadway. I recall hearing that she and a friend did that and had a real blast. I was overjoyed to hear it.
As the old cliché has it: Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.