We’ve been conducting an ongoing war with a gray bandit behind my house.
No, really. It has lasted for generations, and no doubt will be fought in the 22nd century.
Of course, it’s a losing battle, but one we bipeds bravely fight, nonetheless.
By now you know my war is with squirrels. Or more accurately, one young, probably male squirrel: aka Tree Rat.
Just the other day, my son, Patrick and I both spent considerable time and what feeble brain power we could muster in this unending conflict, this grim duel among foes who simply will not surrender.
And just as real wars have certain unwritten, but clearly understood rules, so does our Squirrel War.
We, the humans in this equation, confronting our ruthless adversary, can do whatever we might conjure, so long as the gray guy (or his lady friend) can go home at night to their secure holdout in my yard full of oak trees.
In other words, we can’t kill the dastardly rodent, however tempting that might be.
And he, well, he has no rules. It’s just that way. Some things you have to come to terms with in life. Not making squirrel stew out of the #&$@% critter is one of them. Otherwise, the gloves are off and anything goes.
First, as songwriter extraordinaire Bob Gramann of Spotsylvania puts it in his now-classic: “Battle of the Squirrel and the CEO,” it’s actually no contest in this war. I mean, after all, we have every advantage, but our enemy has surpassing persistence. Despite our most determined and ongoing efforts, the little gray dude does not know the meaning of the concept of moving on to other food sources.
I mean, we have even put out real, unpoisoned (sure, I thought about it) squirrel food as a diversion for this ruthless, bushy-tailed bandit, but he was having none of it, and leaped over our obstructions on the (greased) pole as though they did not exist, went around the pie-pan and assorted obstacles he “couldn’t possibly” defeat and was soon seen enjoying the birdseed once again.
Patrick even thought about lacing the seed with cayenne pepper, but we didn’t want to have to take the gray guy to the vet and make up a bogus story about the reason for doing so.
The point being: We have to defeat him on our terms. This is really about ego, his and ours. And that snarky rodent doesn’t just insist on winning this contest. He wants to make sure we know he has won.
When I chased him up the huge, old white oak that grows about a dozen feet from the feeder where he smugly consumed fresh sunflower seed, he ran up the tree maybe 15 feet—just beyond reach of the broom I wielded (while screaming at him in “colorful” terms, praying my neighbors would not hear) and made that “GRRR-GRRR-GRRR” sound while rapidly jerking his tail.
My translation: “Ha, ha, ha—gotcha again, Idiot.”
Darkness generally ends each day’s battle, but daylight inevitably renews it. And our adversary will be found either on the platform feeder or suet feeder hanging upside-down within a foot of the window at our kitchen sink, going for the sunflower seeds in the suet. It is the same warrior; he is insatiable.
You could not imagine how he reaches that feeder, so diabolically placed, we laughed that “he couldn’t possibly get to it.”
Did you know that a hungry squirrel can leap a good four feet straight up? And land by attaching its claws to a window screen? And then move horizontally across the screen to a ledge, and from the ledge leap to our suet feeder?
The first time I saw him do that I just shook my head and chuckled in amazement.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
