Time slips past so quietly and quickly, we often scarcely notice. Only a couple of weeks ago did I notice that I had passed a key milestone—the 30th year
I have been writing this column.
After three decades, you would think I’d have noted this anniversary on the first weekend in February, when I put together the first “Armchair Adventures” column in 1989. The name was shortened a few years ago to fit into narrower columns adopted in a redesign.
Last week, I thought this column had come to an abrupt end.
I was in Arizona and I awoke one morning to the sound of steady rain.
I wanted eggs for breakfast and didn’t have any in the house. I’ll go over to the diner and grab eggs and home fries, I thought. They do ’em right over there.
It’s only five minutes to the diner, but by the time I got there, it was raining pretty hard. Parking lot was full; couldn’t park anywhere close to the door.
Played with my phone a few minutes in the car, but instead of improving, the rain came down harder. There was distant thunder. What the heck? At this hour? Whoever heard of morning thunder—well, of course, I’m thinking, I have.
So I got out of my car and ran for it.
I’d covered maybe 50–75 feet when, “BLAM!” Deafening. Well, nobody’s ever figured out a decent way to write a lightning strike, but that’s close enough.
A gauzy yellow flash lit up the air around me; the crash of thunder was immediate. And the air carried that strange hint of ozone.
At what seemed the same instant, a slew of car alarms went off: BEEP-BEEP-BEEP-BEEP.
By this time, I’d reached the overhanging roof and momentarily halted.
“Well,” I’m thinking, heart pounding, “No use getting scared now. If it was gonna get me, it woulda gotten me before I had time to get scared.”
Eggs-over-medium and home fries never tasted better, though.
As I ate, I thought about the years and thousands of these columns I had fun with.
There’s no listing all the fascinating people I’ve delighted in meeting—often under odd circumstances, like the gentleman from Indiana by way of Roanoke during a downpour at sea on a huge ferryboat coming back from Alaska a few years ago.
Or the World War II vet in his 90s who didn’t want to talk about the war but couldn’t stop talking about the little silver Luscombe he flew for years until he lost his medical certificate, and how sad it made him to think about getting rid of that airplane.
And it’s never just traveling—going someplace—because no two trips I have taken were ever identical, even if I’d tried for that. You don’t just go to Yosemite National Park.
No, it’s the time you went to Yosemite when you talked to the man who lives in Delaware now but used to live in Stafford County and knows all about your newspaper and names of reporters and photographers from those days. He can even remember bylines on stories he loved. And that is totally amazing to any reporter. Got a bit misty-eyed thinking on it.
Over the years, this column evolved, as all columns must if they last long enough, to meet circumstances and demand, and yes, because we all change as we pass along through life.
For example, when it was moved to the Sunday Travel pages a few years ago, it was inevitable I should try to move the focus more in that direction, although those efforts are necessarily limited by personal resources. But I could never write solely about travel, or about any other single topic, I don’t believe.
And after I retired from the paper in April 1995, the column continued but (love this part) I freelanced it to The Free Lance–Star.
But I do have a good time with the column, and I’ve generally stuck to the idea that it should mirror my own widely diverse interests, with travel being one of the foremost.
Do I wish I could write about wandering in Istanbul; about exploring the Ganges Delta in India, or follow in the footsteps of Darwin aboard the “Beagle” collecting specimens in Patagonia or Chile? What do you think? Nobody ever sees it all; not even close.
A few years ago, if you’d asked me about the future of newspapers, I would have ducked the question. Today, I’m not so sure it’s quite that gloomy.
At the onset of the digital age, a wise person wrote that print journalism would see some very rough times; that many newspapers would not survive.
But then he went on to say that there will always be a need for journalism, even as the media it communicates through evolves. And print journalism will endure, he said, because those who insist on being well informed will be able to afford newspapers, or something similar.
