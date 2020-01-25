Early Americans had two adventures when they traveled: Getting there and being there—wherever that may have been. And the former was nearly always the more exciting of the two experiences. Sort of the reverse of “adventure travel” as we know it today.
Virginia C. Johnson knows so much about this bumpy, tumultuous and unpredictable world that she wrote a book on it, and a lot more. I came across her effort to shed light on Colonial-era travel and liked it so much I’m probably going to make a few gifts of it next Christmas.
Johnson, digital services librarian at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg, also writes about history for the library’s website.
Try to imagine, if you can, as simple a trip as going to Richmond. The most exciting thing about this hour-plus exercise today is surviving the interstate traffic. Not exactly the sort of “adventure” anybody really wants.
Not so in Colonial days, when the journey south alone would take the better part of a day and most likely leave you bumped and bruised, dirty and sweaty. That’s if your travels were routine, as they often were not. But before cars came along, travel was an altogether different animal. The automobile—around for just a bit more than a century—has radically altered our lives.
As Johnson explains, stage riders were expected to add their heft when their vehicle got stuck in the mud on what were often deplorable, rutted dirt roads. And those were the highways of the era. One can only imagine what the less-traveled byways were like.
Still, what I love about this delightful, thoroughly researched, well-illustrated volume isn’t simply the light it throws on early American travel, it’s the wide-ranging array of ancillary material Johnson has worked into her narrative about life in the Colonial era.
Among so many other delights, she provides a rundown of many of the better-known inns where weary travelers could find food and lodging. Some of these establishments are historical footnotes, others have been preserved, some of them still offer the not-so-weary 21st-century traveler meals, and—even fewer—overnight accommodations.
The author gives us a look at the stagecoach itself, and where and how it evolved. She also describes the remarkable animals that pulled them and the even more diverse and sometimes nutty people who drove and rode in them.
Altogether, this is good armchair traveling and daydream planning for Virginia road trips.
Johnson makes clear through example that history is never dull or dry if it is approached with excitement and interest, as it always should be. In delving into the past, there are always lessons to be learned for the future.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
