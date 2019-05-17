In the age of social media, it’s refreshing to see a new band finding success with the tried-and-true method of playing local venues and building a following. The winner of this year’s Best Local Band in the ’Burg, Whiskey Revival, is a great example of this approach.
The rocking country band began as an acoustic trio. Guitarist Steven Bruce met singer Adrienne Davis and her husband, guitarist James Davis, at the Country Showdown contest hosted by radio station Thunder 104.5 in 2016.
“Steven and I tried out and James was there and we all liked how we sounded. We meshed pretty well together,” Adrienne Davis said.
“Steven went up and played Hank [Williams] Jr., so I went up and talked to him afterwards because I’m a big Hank Jr. fan,” said James Davis.
Neither Bruce nor the Davises placed in that contest, but their meeting cemented a musical friendship that has developed into a full-time project.
Bruce started playing guitar at age 15, when his parents bought him an instrument. At first, he learned by playing country songs for his grandparents, who he was very close to. After honing his singing and playing skills in their living room, he ventured out and formed a band.
“I got my first band in town called Whiskey Creek,” Bruce said. “I played with a couple older guys. One in particular who was a mentor was Wayne Berry. Wayne was very near and dear to me, and got me going pretty good.”
Whiskey Revival’s musical tastes include classic country, outlaw country, Americana and rock. Their setlists have included covers of Neil Young and The Beatles.
“We’re kind of all over the place when it comes to what we like musically,” James said. “I’ve always thought it shouldn’t be categorized by one certain thing. We want to branch out and do other things.”
Adrienne studied classical piano and sang in some musicals, but had no previous experience in a band or as a performing musician. James had played guitar when he was a teenager, but had put it away for several years before getting it out to accompany Adrienne . They are originally from South Hill and moved to the Fredericksburg area when James got a job here.
When they began playing together, Bruce and James played guitar and Adrienne played the cajón (a Latin percussion instrument that is a hollow box played like a drum). After recording a video in the Davis’ living room, which got a good response on Facebook, the trio played its first gig.
“It was very novice and loose at first,” said Bruce. “It was just two guitars and a wooden box. People hadn’t seen the cajón very much around town at that point. Adrienne came out of the gate beating it and we had some nice harmonies.
“We had kind of a Gram [Parsons]/Emmylou [Harris] thing going on. That was the first feeling I had about it. It was so natural because Adrienne is a great harmonizer. She just picked up what we were going to do. We refined it and we played and treated people good and had fun and didn’t take it too seriously at first.”
In June 2018, the trio recorded a five-song EP at Wally Cleaver’s studio in Fredericksburg titled “Machine Shop Sessions.” Four of the songs were originals, along with a cover of Travis Tritt’s “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde.”
The band has enjoyed learning the art of songwriting.
“I’ve liked tapping into the creative process and going down the rabbit hole of trying to figure out how to be a songwriter—what hits, what doesn’t hit,” said Bruce. “Something that means a lot to you might not mean a lot to other people, but it’s all about sticking your neck out there and seeing what happens. I think we’ve been hitting pretty good with it, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Since then, the band has expanded. James moved to bass and they added Mark Balderson on drums, Caroline Ayers on fiddle, Morgan O’Connell on acoustic lead guitar, and Josh Stanfield on electric lead guitar.
“We were thinking with the tunes and the way we were starting to build the songs, it would make a lot more sense to put together a full arrangement and see where we could go with that as opposed to the acoustic act,” said Bruce.
With their expanded lineup, the band has even tackled that venerable request: “Freebird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“It’s a guitar army,” said Bruce. “We are known to do a pretty wicked cover of ‘Freebird,’ nine or 10 minutes worth.”
“Well, we’re all big Skynyrd fans; we’re all influenced by them, but Steven’s dad is a gigantic Skynyrd fan, so every time he comes to the show he would request Freebird,” said James. “So finally we learned it. Despite the fact that it’s overplayed, it’s a killer tune.”
Bruce is working on a solo project of original songs inspired by his grandparents, who got him started with music. They both passed away in the past year and he wants to honor their memory with a tribute.
Whiskey Revival is also working on new material for an upcoming album. The band has started booking shows outside of the Fredericksburg area to work on increasing its fan base.
“We’re kind of seeing where the next road takes us with it,” Bruce said. “It’s still a lot of fun. We fight like brothers and sisters.”
“When you’re together with someone and spend a lot of time with each other, you really get to mesh with that person,” Adrienne said. “We just have this bond that is continuous, and it works.”