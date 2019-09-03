Blueberries are tiny powerhouses of flavor and nutrition, and it’s high season for them since blueberry season extends from April to late September in the United States. So it’s a great time to try this easy blueberry crumble from Teri Turner’s new cookbook, “No Crumbs Left.”
Turner has a food blog with the same name, nocrumbsleft.net, and she is well known in the Whole30 community, where she frequently hosts takeovers of the @whole30recipes Instagram account. “Teri Turner is basically my Julia Child,” says Whole30 co-founder Melissa Hartwig Urban in her introduction to the cookbook.
Turner’s blueberry crumble recipe in the new book is gluten free (but not Whole30 compliant, due to the butter and sugar). She says she wanted to create a gluten-free dish that her whole family would love.
“The trick,” she writes in the recipe’s intro, “is to leave the crust soft and chewy.”
