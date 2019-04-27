Anyone who ventures out to Brandy Station this afternoon can hear history straight from the pens of men who made it.
Visitors to the Brandy Station Foundation’s Graffiti House will get a rare chance to learn of two Vermont brothers who camped in Culpeper County and fought in the battles of Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Mine Run, the Wilderness and more.
Their story was unknown until recently, when Pittsburgh resident Carleton Young began cleaning out the attic of his parents’ home after they died. He found an old wooden box filled with about 250 letters written home by Henry and Francis Martin, both members of the Union Army of the Potomac’s Vermont Brigade.
“It was all quite confusing to me at first because I had no idea where the letters had come from or why they had ended up in my parents’ attic,” Young wrote the Culpeper Star–Exponent. “I had never heard of any relatives with the last name of Martin.
“And I could not imagine why, with my interest in history, that my father had never mentioned to me that he had this box of Civil War letters in the attic,” he said.
To unearth answers, Young spent more than a decade retracing the wartime steps of the Martin brothers, hiking battlefields where they fought and visiting their home of Williamstown, Vt. The result of his research is a book, “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.”
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the author will share the story of what he discovered during the first talk of the foundation’s 2019 season at its antebellum house at 19484 Brandy Road in the crossroads village.
The Martin boys and their comrades camped near Brandy Station, a vital railroad depot for the Union army, during its occupation of Culpeper County. The two soldiers wrote more letters from “Camp near Brandy Station” than any other location during their wartime service, Young said.
The Martin boys also fought in the Peninsula Campaign, at South Mountain, Antietam, Gettysburg, Funkstown and Cedar Creek, and took part in the New York City draft riots. Their insightful and detailed letters explore the battles as well as soldiers’ life in between them.
For example,The Vermont History Journal said the book “is more than another good narrative. It is an adventure of historical research and discovery.”
“Unlike other soldiers who may have skipped over tough details when writing home to families, the brothers did not shy away from describing the horror of battles, their hardships in camp, and what they saw as they marched through the South,” the Western Pennsylvania History Journal said of Young’s book. “More than merely satisfying an interest in the war, the author demonstrates our surprising connections to each other both past and present.”
Young has spoken to more than 150 historical societies, libraries and Civil War groups in nine states.
The author earned a master’s degree in history from Ohio University and a doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. He taught advanced placement history for 37 years at Thomas Jefferson High School in Pittsburgh, and also taught at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, among other institutions.
Young’s lecture is free, although donations are welcome. Refreshments will be provided. Copies of Young’s book will be on hand for sale and signing.
The Brandy Station Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit that operates the Graffiti House.
Learn more at brandystationfoundation.com.