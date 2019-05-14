Cashews give this simple pesto a boost of creamy goodness

Other than a perfectly ripe peach, pesto is the food I turn to most throughout spring and summer. It’s fast, easy, cheap and versatile, so it’s no mystery why this Italian sauce has ingrained itself into American food culture.
Pesto was already popular, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it received a recent boost thanks to Samin Nosrat, the chef and author who highlighted it in the first episode of the Netflix series based on her popular book “Salt Fat Acid Heat.” Alas, not all of us can gently pound out a pesto in a mortar and pestle next to an authentic Italian nonna on a Ligurian hillside in the slanting afternoon sunlight.
A girl can dream, right?
Still, as beautiful and satisfying as a handmade pesto is, your food processor in your ordinarily lit kitchen can do the job—and do it well.
In searching for a recipe, I didn’t want to stray too far from the classic pesto, which is made with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil and Parmigiano–Reggiano and/or pecorino cheese. I’ve never been the biggest pine nut fan, and unless you get a good source, what you find at your typical grocery store can leave something to be desired (and the metallic taste that affects some people after eating them).
Over the years, I’ve experimented with a variety of other nuts, including walnuts, pecans and probably hazelnuts. But never cashews, which is why this particular recipe caught my attention. As you would expect, the cashews lend a delightful creaminess and thickness that is, in my book, an acceptable departure from tradition. The texture makes this pesto great for so much more than pasta, including a sandwich spread, a dip (perhaps mixed with yogurt or ricotta), the base of a salad dressing or a coating for roasted, sautéed or grilled vegetables. Depending on what you’d like to use it for, thin with olive oil or water as needed. If you’re making pasta, hold on to some of the starchy water you boiled it in.
This is a pretty garlic-forward recipe, so you can decrease the number of cloves if you’re especially sensitive to the raw stuff. We also liked the brightness imparted by a generous squeeze of lemon juice, which tempered the richer cashews beautifully.
You might say we went nuts for it, and you’d be right.