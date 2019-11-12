Carrots love spice. And they can handle a good dose of it: One of my favorite treatments is to sprinkle them with an assortment of warming, perhaps smoky, sometimes even hot spices before roasting, and then drizzle them with a little honey for sweetness and citrus for balancing tartness. Delicious.
Those same carrots take well to blending, too. Just last week, I had an oversupply, so after a few days of eating them in bowls and alongside mains, I remembered just how much I loved the carrot hummus from the “River Cottage Veg” book a few years back, so I puréed them with chickpeas and tahini. It extended their usefulness by almost another week.
Purée them with even more liquid, naturally, and you’ve got a lovely soup. Add cashews and a little nondairy milk, the way Aran Goyoaga does in her new book, and the soup is silky and vegan. This recipe doesn’t employ—or need—honey or sugar, but allows the natural sweetness of the carrots to carry that side of the balance sheet.
My only adjustment was to increase the cashews—not the ones that go in the soup, but the ones that go on top for serving. As much as I like a creamy soup, especially one with all these flavors, a little crunch in every bite makes it even better.
