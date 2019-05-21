Celebrate National Rosé Day with this $12 Spanish stunner

You may celebrate National Rosé Day on June 8, or celebrate rosé every day like many of us do. Either way, variety is key. From pale, ethereal pink to a deep rose color, these wines provide refreshment and bring smiles to our lips.
This week’s greatest value is the Usoa de Bagordi Rosado 2018, a delightful garnacha rosé from Spain’s Rioja region. If you can splurge a little, don’t miss Pico Maccario’s amazing Lavignone 2018 from Italy’s Piemonte, or Early Mountain’s from Virginia. And to turn your patio gathering into a celebration, try the Bueyyes sparkling malbec from Argentina.
Usoa de Bagordi Rosado 2018
Two and a half stars
Rioja, Spain, $12
Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent
Bright berry and cherry flavors fly from the glass with this delightful Spanish rosé, made from organically grown garnacha grapes. The price makes this especially attractive—enjoy it as a warm-weather aperitif, or with spicy and garlicky foods before and during dinner.
Pico Maccario Lavignone Rosato 2018
Three stars
Piemonte, Italy, $18
ABV: 13.5 percent
Though Italy’s Piemonte isn’t famous for its rosé, but don’t let that deter you from enjoying this amazingly delicious wine made from barbera—this is the most exciting rosé I’ve tasted in many years. Pale pink, it beguiles with aromas and flavors of strawberries, melon, wild herbs and springtime. I can almost sense a hummingbird feeding on the petunias, and hear bees buzzing in the rosebush. Don’t drink it too cold—let the flavors develop as the wine loses its chill from the fridge.
Early Mountain Vineyards Rosé 2018
Three stars
Virginia, $25
ABV: 12.5 percent
Last year, when I wrote about Early Mountain’s 2017 rosé, I said this was a winery “riding a rocket.” Early Mountain continues to reach for the stars, not just with this 2018 rosé, which sets a statement of quality for a difficult, rainy vintage, but with all its wines over the past few years.
Château Mourgues du Grès Galet Rosés 2017
Two stars
Costieres de Nimes, Rhone Valley, France, $15
ABV: 13.5 percent
As a second-year rosé, this wine has lost a bit of its freshness, but it has gained complexity and a savory, sappy quality. This may not be the wine to sip on a hot summer’s day as soon as you get home from work—keep this in reserve for dinner as the sun sets, especially if the meal features olives, garlic or herb-scented meats from the grill.
Bueyes Malbec Extra Brut Rosé NV
Two stars
Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $19
ABV: 12 percent
How do you make your rosé stand out in a crowd as pink wine becomes a worldwide craze? Add bubbles! This sparkling, organic malbec from Argentina is delightful, fun and delicious. It isn’t trying to mimic rosé champagne and shouldn’t be evaluated that way. Try this with barbecue or steak.
Prices are approximate. Check Winesearcher.com to verify availability, or ask a favorite wine store to order through a distributor.