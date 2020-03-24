Public schools closed, theaters dark, church parking lots empty on Sunday morning.
Fredericksburg’s response to today’s COVID-19 outbreak looks very similar to efforts of a little over 100 years ago to halt the spread of the “Spanish flu,” which raged through the country from fall 1918 to spring 1919.
The Sept. 28, 1918, edition of the Fredericksburg Daily Star printed a proclamation by Mayor J.P. Rowe, ordering “all places of public assembly, including churches, Sunday schools, public schools and all places of amusement, including theaters, motion pictures, pool halls and dance rooms, be closed at once and until the further order of the Mayor by public proclamation, and the police of the city will see to the rigid enforcement of this proclamation.”
“Schools ended up being closed for seven weeks,” said Florence Barnick, Rowe’s great-granddaughter.
Barnick manages the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on Washington Avenue. She regularly browses archived editions of Fredericksburg’s daily papers at Google’s news archives, scanning the obituaries to craft social media posts about Fredericksburg citizens interred in the cemetery who died 100 or 200 years ago that day.
“I started this in 2016 and that year I did 45 stories,” Barnick said. “In 2017, I did about the same number. But in 2018, the number blew up, because of the Spanish flu. There were a lot more deaths, a lot more stories to write.”
Barnick wrote about 92 deaths in 2018.
“Twenty-two of those were in October. A usual month would have been four or five,” she said.
When news about the novel coronavirus started to hit this year, Barnick remembered those dozens of deaths she’d written about.
“If you want a dose of the reality associated with [the 1918 flu pandemic], click on ‘Browse this newspaper’ and read through the October papers in particular,” Barnick wrote in a post on her Facebook page on March 12, including a link to the Daily Star archives. “Deaths reported in the dozens and hundreds from various localities and especially military facilities. Take public health seriously.”
Barnick said the obituaries of October 1918 can be compared to the obituaries in Italian newspapers of today.
“They’re running 10 pages of obituaries, when it’s usually two pages,” she said.
According to the Encyclopedia Virginia, the 1918 influenza is thought to have originated in Kansas, where the first documented cases were in U.S. Army facilities there.
The disease spread to Virginia as service members arrived in Norfolk and Newport News to board boats for Europe, where World War I was still raging.
It quickly spread to the civilian population and around the world.
After the pandemic subsided, the Virginia Board of Health reported that in just 13 months, 326,195 Virginians had caught the disease and 15,679 of those had died.
The actual number of deaths is thought to be higher, because those in rural areas had no access to physicians and thus no one to file death certificates, according to the Encyclopedia Virginia.
Unlike COVID-19, the 1918 influenza struck hardest at people 20 to 40 years old.
“The deaths of so many young people—it’s so difficult to fathom,” Barnick said. “You had the flu killing people and also World War I killing people.”
The same Daily Star edition that printed Mayor Rowe’s proclamation included a report from Brig. Gen. Charles Doyen, the commander of Marine Corps Base Quantico, stating his belief that “the worst phase of the epidemic had passed.”
Doyen thanked Fredericksburg for the gift of 200 pints of whiskey, which he said was being used by the base medical staff to treat sickened Marines.
Nine days later, on Oct. 7, Doyen himself died of the influenza, at the age of 54.
Despite the tragedy of the influenza, Fredericksburg—and the nation—did survive the 1918 pandemic.
Barnick said that can offer hope to people today.
“These things are going to happen and we need to be smart about it and not just throw up our hands and give up,” she said. “We will get through it.
“There will be an impact [from COVID-19], but we can do everything we can to minimize that impact,” she continued.
You can read Daily Star editions from 1918 at the Google News Archive online.
