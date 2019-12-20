Brad and Kay Phillips love seeing how different cultures depict the Bible scene of their savior, born in a lowly manger and visited by shepherds and wise men.
As the Spotsylvania County couple has traveled to six of seven continents, they’ve made it their mission to collect Nativity scenes from as many far-flung destinations as possible.
They’ve found the tableau of Jesus Christ’s birth, in countries where Christianity is the dominant religion, but also in places populated by Buddhists and Hindus, Muslims and Zulus.
They’ve brought home figures of Mary, Joseph and Jesus carved from rose-colored soapstone in Panama, fashioned from vegetation in Uganda or clad in cable-knit sweaters in Ireland.
“Different people see the birth of Jesus through the eyes of their culture,” said Brad Phillips, who spent 40 years preaching in Methodist churches and is the interim pastor at Wilderness Community Church.
The overarching theme of all the crèches, he said, is that “God is alive and well throughout the world, and people see God from a different perspective.”
Their home has many of those visions on display. The Phillipses own 207 Nativity sets from 50 nations, and that doesn’t count all the ornaments on a tree—one of three in the home—decorated with angels and scenes from Bethlehem.
Many of the sets stay out year-round. Some are kept in a curio cabinet and others in an entertainment-like center the couple had built to house their collections.
No two are the same, each one has a story, and the couple has never broken a star or shepherd’s hook on the trip home.
“I pack bubble wrap with me,” she said. “It’s all an adventure, a wonderful adventure.”
One set showcases the work of an Australian artist whose holy family consists of koala bears and whose wise men are kiwis. An emu, kangaroo and kookaburra also are gathered round, though it’s not clear what parts they play.
From the southern Appalachian town of Waynesville, N.C., the Phillipses found a like-minded scene, but with whimsical birds and traditional farm animals.
One of his favorite scenes depicts Zulu tribe members around the manger, with wise men carrying objects marked by a single jewel. They’re all positioned in a carved-out gourd.
He paid $300 for it—one of the more expensive purchases—and that’s only because he bought it at the airport on the way back home. He bargained with a vendor on the streets of St. Petersburg, Russia, for a set with the signature look of the Russian Orthodox Church and paid about $12, in rubles, for it.
A Nativity set from Vietnam is made from folded sheets of newspaper, while craftsmen from the Navajo nation painted the familiar scene on a piece of rock. During a visit to a cork factory in Portugal—the world’s biggest exporter of that product—the couple found a set that might double as a wine stopper in a pinch.
A scene from Kyrgyzstan, a former republic of the Soviet Union, has a yurt instead of a manger, and the portable, round tent serves as the perfect storage container for the figurines.
Some crèches fit into the palm of a hand, such as the set carved from the meat of a tagua nut from Ecuador. The pieces look like white jade and are displayed in the hollow shell.
A ring-size box from Austria opens to show a miniature Nativity scene in pewter, and a German matchbox slides open to reveal a similarly sized scene, with a bright star in the background.
A friend used metallic thread, beads and her cross-stitching talents to create another set, and there’s also a Nativity scene made from Popsicle sticks during one year’s Vacation Bible School.
The Phillipses recently hosted an open house and invited fellow church members to share the good tidings of the season.
“I was really amazed at the variety of figures they had collected from around the world, and the unique materials used to make them,” said Debbie Dennen.
David Hayes, music director at the church, said he was impressed by how different the scenes were, but how similar their message was.
“I was reminded that the true message of Christmas is really a global message,” Hayes said. “God came to us in a way we could all relate to, and that message is the same no matter where you go.”
