Culpeper County resident Larry Smith was researching the director of “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball fantasy starring Kevin Costner (“If you build it, he will come”) when he happened upon movie-trivia gold.
Smith discovered that director Phil Alden Robinson’s subsequent movie, 1992’s “Sneakers,” had woven into its plot the place he works, the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper County.
Smith, a nitrate film specialist at the center, was reviewing Robinson’s filmography so he could introduce the 1989 “Fields of Dreams” to an audience at the library’s Packard Campus Theater at Mount Pony.
“My jaw dropped when I heard the actors in ‘Sneakers’ mention not only Culpeper, but the Federal Reserve bank located inside Mount Pony,” he recalled in an interview this week.
That super-secure U.S. government facility, a relic of the nation’s Cold War with the Soviet Union, formed the nucleus of the library’s Packard Campus. Smith scarcely expected to hear it or Culpeper referenced in a mass-market movie.
But the Robert Redford film not only notes Culpeper but the very building that the Packard Campus was built around.
“Ever since then, I’ve been hoping the film would play at the Library of Congress’s Packard Campus Theater because not only is it an entertaining film but the local connection is priceless,” Smith said.
This Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., that dream will come true—a very special opportunity that local movie buffs should enjoy. The Packard Campus will screen the original 35-mm print the filmmakers gave the library for copyright protection.
When film-goers sit in the Packard Theater, they are right next to the former Federal Reserve center. A bronze plaque in a nearby, non-public hallway attests to that history.
As always, the “Sneakers” screening will be free and open to the public; no tickets or reservations are necessary. The campus is at 19053 Mount Pony Road, three miles southeast of downtown Culpeper.
For its time, “Sneakers” was an edgy film that foresaw some of privacy, data theft and online security issues that are so much a part of Americans’ lives today. But it does so with verve and a sense of humor.
Smith calls it “a caper film,” one of only five movies written and directed by Robinson, who is best known for “Field of Dreams.”
“I don’t want to give away the plot,” he said, “but it has something to do with computer security, politics, a team of former criminals trying to do the right things, mistaken identity, the CIA, romance, and a blind sound expert.”
The all-star cast includes Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, David Strathairn, Dan Aykroyd, River Phoenix and Mary McDonnell (“Dances With Wolves”).
What for Smith is a key scene shows the protagonists—maverick computer and espionage experts who become involved in a government scheme to steal code-breaking technology—clustered around a computer monitor as they try to break into the Federal Reserve. They need to test the technology’s ability to penetrate encrypted passwords.
River Phoenix’s character, Carl, is asked what is the hardest computer to hack into.
Whistler, played by David Strathiain, says: “Give me the number for something impossible to access.”
Carl answers, “What about this? Federal Reserve transfer node, Culpeper, Virginia.”
Mother, Dan Aykroyd’s character, replies, “Yeah, sure, good luck.”
Carl adds, “$900 billion a day go through there.”
That bit of dialogue testifies to one of the vital functions served by the bank’s Culpeper facility for 20-plus years.
Between Dec. 10, 1969, and July 1992, the Federal Reserve’s radiation-hardened, 145,000-square-foot building housed four computers through which it processed the majority of the 5,700 U.S. banks’ transactions. The steel-and-concrete structure, buried in the side of Mount Pony, held about $4 billion in cash and could serve as a self-contained bunker to shelter important federal officials in case of nuclear war.
The Mount Pony site was part of an extensive network of facilities that Uncle Sam built during the Cold War to provide “continuity of government” in case an atomic strike decapitated the government in Washington, D.C.
“These cash reserves and computers could be used to keep business transactions going on throughout the eastern half of the United States in the event that Washington was bombed in a nuclear war, making cash there radioactive and unusable,” Smith said.
The idea was that Culpeper’s cash reserve would be used to restore banking after a nuclear calamity.
The Federal Reserve’s building was decommissioned in June 1992, just months before “Sneakers” opened in September 1992.
In 1997, Congress transferred the former Federal Reserve property to the library.
Philanthropist David Woodley Packard, son of the co-founder of Hewlett-Packard, and his Packard Humanities Institute acquired the property and converted the Federal Reserve’s cash-hoard bunker into temperature-controlled storage for many of the nation’s movie and sound treasures.
In 2007, after 10 years of intensive effort, the institute donated the complex to the Library of Congress. At $160 million, its project was the largest-ever private gift to the country’s legislative branch, and the second largest to the federal government (after the Smithsonian Institution).
With more than 90 miles of shelving beneath Mount Pony’s fields and woodland, the library’s Packard Campus stores and preserves more than 6 million of the nation’s audio recordings, television programs and motion pictures, plus manuscripts, posters and screenplays. Its 124 vaults safely store highly combustible nitrate films from Hollywood’s golden era.
For more information about free film screenings at the Packard Campus, visit loc.gov/avconservation/theater.
