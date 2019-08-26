It has already been a long, hot summer and meteorologically we still have four days to go. (Meteorological fall starts Sept. 1.)
I have recorded 45 days when the high temperature reached 90 degrees or above and a dozen other days when the high was 89. When you factor in Virginia humidity, there’s not a whole lot of difference between 89 and 90 except on the thermometer.
Forty-five 90-degree days is above average, but not out of the ordinary. There have been other summers just as hot and much more humid. The granddaddy of them all was 1930, when many high temperatures that still remain were set.
It may be hotter this summer, but at least we didn’t have the days and days of rain we had last year. As often happens, rainfall this summer has been scattered. If you got the storms, you got rain. If the storms missed you, well, you were spared mowing the lawn for a couple of weeks.
Parts of Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have had ample rain, but much of Culpeper County is dry. While the corn is doing great 10 miles away, I talked to one farmer the other day who said that several of his fields are likely to yield less than 60 bushels per acre. (About 150 bushels is average on good ground with regular rains.)
He added that he has also been feeding his cattle hay for the past several weeks. I know at least one other farmer who is also feeding because his pasture has dried up.
The dry August weather has also been hard on late soybeans and the second cuttings of hay.
I have recorded about 36 inches of rain so far, which puts my area on a pace for about 50 inches for the year. That’s about seven inches above our 43-inch average, which has been creeping higher over the past decade. But other parts of the area —especially in Orange County—have had 10 or 15 inches more than my area. The community of Haywood in Madison reportedly got seven inches out of one recent storm.
So far this month, I have received only about 1.5 inches, less than half the average August rainfall. But that’s the way August is. Hit-and-miss storms give some areas plenty of rain and leave other areas dry. Remember, rain follows rain, so if you’ve been getting storms, you’re likely to get more. The wet ground draws water. Dry ground, however, causes storms to dissipate.
This month marks the 50th anniversary of the devastating flood that struck Nelson County in 1969. More than 120 people were killed when the remnants of Hurricane Camille exploded over the Central Virginia mountains and dumped about 30 inches of rain.
It is also 40th anniversary of the 1979 thunderstorm that struck Rappahannock County and flooded Sperryville and Woodville, killing two people. That storm dropped an estimated 8–12 inches of rain in about two hours.
The Atlantic basin has been unusually quiet this summer, with few tropical systems. Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring Virginia tons of rain in August and September, but that doesn’t look likely this year. Hurricane season peaks in 15 days and, as of this writing, there are no major storms on the horizon.
Most summer gardens are gone or going fast by now, but this is the time to start your fall crops—if the ground is not as hard as a brick like mine.
This is the perfect time to set out fall cabbage and broccoli plants and plant those winter greens. Make sure you keep them watered, though, because the heat will get tender plants until they take root. There have been years when I’ve had cabbage and broccoli in the garden until Christmas. These plants love the cool fall weather.
And for you hunters, squirrel season comes in Sunday, just about the time these little critters start cutting hickory nuts.
One final note: It looks like a good black walnut crop this year. My trees are loaded. Does that mean a hard winter?
Tune in next week for my winter weather forecast.