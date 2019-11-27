AS we sit down today for a meal with family and friends, we truly have a lot to be thankful for.
Yes, we each have our own individual and family problems, but as a nation, times have never been better.
Our economy is in fine shape. The unemployment rate has remained under 4 percent for the past five years and just about anyone who wants a job can get one.
The stock market is reaching new record highs almost every week, so anyone with a retirement account is doing well.
Meanwhile, gas prices and interest rates are low, so we are able to keep more of the money we make. Those who want a new car or a new house can usually find a way to get either.
We are at war—America always seems to be at war these days—but there has been a lull in the shooting over the past few years. We should be thankful for that.
The vast majority of Americans have enough food, clothing and shelter—unlike many in this world. In fact, we consider luxuries such as cellphones and computers to be necessities, while those in some countries are starving and dying of thirst.
In many ways, we are the most fortunate country on the planet. Yet we are a nation divided. As families gather for Thanksgiving dinner some hosts are laying down one strict rule: Politics will not be discussed. That rule will be broken more than once this day, and some of us will go home mad.
Instead of being Americans, we are liberals or conservatives, Republicans or Democrats. And we are at each other’s throats almost to the point of violence. Not since the days before the Civil War has this nation been so split. Not even during the Vietnam War was it this bad.
Maybe on this day of Thanksgiving we should consider the ties that bind us and not the chasms that separate us. If we don’t, if we keep moving in opposite directions, there may soon come a Thanksgiving when our great country will be no more.
History teaches us that even the greatest nations don’t last forever, and usually it is strife from within that leads to a country’s ultimate demise.
Keeping in mind the lessons of the past, let us be thankful for what we have and do our best to work together to protect our nation’s future.
So enjoy your turkey and be thankful you are able to gather with friends and family during America’s oldest of holidays.
Then, in the spirit of another great American tradition, go out Friday and spend all that money that you don’t have with the hope that good times will continue and you’ll earn enough in the coming year to pay off that credit card bill.
Be thankful that you can sit at home in comfort and watch football all weekend. And if your house is divided between Virginia and Virginia Tech fans, well, pray for peace.
Be safe during your travels this holiday. The highways will be crowded, so have a little patience.
The same goes for those who will be in the woods and fields hunting, another American Thanksgiving tradition. Be safe.
Finally, remember that we will throw away more leftovers this weekend than many families around the world will eat in a month. We are truly the fortunate sons and daughters of this Earth. Let’s never forget that.
So eat hearty, enjoy family, shop hard and spend money. That’s Thanksgiving in America.
Peace, brothers and sisters.
