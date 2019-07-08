When you grow up poor in the country, you learn to find ways to make money.
Picking up pop bottles from the ditches was one of my primary means of raising funds. It was more than 2 miles to my Aunt Dora’s store, and if I could find 11 drink bottles along the way, I was in high cotton.
Glass pop bottles, which were recycled, brought 2 cents each when turned in, so 11 bottles (I carried two cardboard six-bottle cartons with handles) would net me 22 cents.
At the time, a Pepsi was 6 cents, an oatmeal cake was a nickel and a cup of fudge ripple ice cream was 10 cents. Twenty-two cents would get me all three delicacies with a penny left over.
Walking the road this time of the year often gave me another opportunity to make money. July is blackberry season and I could judge from the berries along the fence rows on the road banks just when that year’s crop was starting to get ripe.
There were half a dozen or so ladies in the area who would buy my blackberries to make jelly so I had a waiting customer list. At $1 per gallon, I could make some real money.
Walking the fields all summer hunting groundhogs and all winter hunting rabbits and trapping, I knew where most of the best blackberry patches were located. Depending on the season, some patches were better than others, so when the berries started getting red, I started scouting the hills and the creeks.
I recall one summer in particular when blackberries were very plentiful. I was about 12 or 13 at the time, and I had dollar signs in my eyes as I watched those berries change color.
The patches up on Walter Apperson’s hill were loaded. These briar patches, and there were at least a half dozen of them, were right out in the middle of a 75-acre pasture field. The thorny plants were head high or higher and easy to pick.
Even better was the fact that Apperson’s cows had paths through these patches, so it wasn’t too difficult to get to a bush of big berries way in the back. Those cow paths were ready-made highways.
As I said, there were tons of berries in those patches, each maybe the size of a small barn.
I have always worn shorts in the summer, but on my blackberry picking excursions, I had to wear long pants because of the briars.
That made for hot picking in the 90-degree July heat, so I would leave home before daybreak (and that’s early in July) and be at my patch (I had to walk about a mile and a half) by sunup. With any luck, I would have both my 3-gallon water buckets filled by 8 a.m., so I could make the long walk home before it got too hot.
I did this morning after morning, alternating patches to allow second-picking berries to ripen.
My customers were taking the berries as fast as I could pick them and they were so glad to get them that no one ever complained that the buckets were a little low. I explained that they were at the full 3-gallon top when I left the patch, but they mashed down a bit as I walked home. Everyone understood.
My regular customers passed the word that this was a banner blackberry year and that I would probably have more than enough to fill their orders. Soon, the phone was ringing with ladies from town seeking blackberries.
The berry patches up at Apperson’s were still holding out fine, but one day while I was at Aunt Dora’s store, my Uncle Bill, who always looked out for me, said he had noticed some nice-looking berry bushes down on Muddy Run on Warren Utz’s place.
Warren, an old trapper buddy, had died the winter before, so I knew nobody would be picking them. I decided to investigate.
These berries were absolutely amazing, growing on either bank and hanging over the water of the 2-foot-deep creek like a canopy. I got on my bicycle, rode the 3 miles home, got my buckets and was back picking in less than two hours. I wanted to make sure I got these berries before some other neighborhood kid found them. This was real competitive stuff.
I took off my shoes and socks, got down in the water and started filling my buckets. These berries were huge and hung in clusters over my head. It was almost as if I was milking that bucket full of blackberries. And here, in the cool water with a roof of blackberry vines over my head, the heat of a hot July afternoon was no factor. (I left my bike over at Mary George Bolen’s house and came back for it later.)
That season lasted about three weeks and I sold 56 gallons of berries. Although almost every part of my body had been ripped to shreds by thorns, I was a rich man.
There were other good blackberry years growing up, but that one was the best. I kept a log of who I sold to and I still have that financial information in an old composition book.
There was another amazing aspect of those simpler times. I never had to ask anyone’s permission to go on their property and pick blackberries. Farmers admired entrepreneurial kids and allowed them the run of the farm.
It was a good time to grow up.