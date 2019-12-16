Sitting around the table after Thanksgiving dinner, several of us started discussing spirits, or “hants,” as we refer to them.
The conversation began when one woman started talking about visiting her grandmother’s house in Big Stone Gap, which she said was haunted.
She claimed that when she was a child, she would see the spirit of a woman standing at the foot of her bed. She added that the lady who now lives in the house has also seen the ghost of a man, presumably the first woman’s grandfather, and has even been able to smell the tobacco from the pipe he smoked 60 years ago.
The intriguing part of our conversation was that one of the women involved didn’t believe in ghosts, while the rest of us did. So, we did our best to convince this skeptic that there are spirits that haunt houses and even outdoor areas.
“This room could be crammed with ghosts,” I explained. “They might be all around. We just can’t see them.”
The nonbeliever just laughed.
I remembered the time about 15 years ago when a neighbor dropped dead in his field next door. For weeks after that, my telephone would ring in the middle of the night and when I answered, there would be no one there.
I had this overwhelming feeling that it was the spirit of this dead man who was trying to tell me something. Perhaps he wanted me to relay a message to his kinfolk or maybe there was some unfinished business he wanted me to attend to for him.
Whatever his reason, he apparently found it difficult to communicate from the great beyond, so I never found out what he wanted. But I would have bet anything that it was my neighbor who was causing that phone to produce that solitary ring in the wee hours of the morning.
Twenty-five years ago, I interviewed the longtime caretaker at a local cemetery and he told me of the spirits that walked that old graveyard. In particular, he mentioned a man who had run a store and gas station many years before.
The caretaker said he had seen the old storekeeper arise from his grave a number of times and walk about the grounds in the middle of the night. On occasion, he had even heard him talking.
About two miles from my home, there is an old house site with a large outcropping of granite some 50 yards away. In that house about 100 years ago, a father murdered his daughter and then burned her body on that rock.
A neighbor told me that for 50 years she could hear that child screaming in the middle of the night. That rock also became surrounded with acres of daffodils that no farmer since has been able to eradicate. The cries and the daffodils just keep coming.
I once had a ghost tap me on my shoulder during a dark night in the Graffiti House, an old Civil War hospital near my home. And I was not hallucinating; that tap was real.
I presented all this “evidence” to the skeptic at the dinner table, but she still was not convinced. She wanted to know why spirits just hung around and didn’t go to their final destination of either heaven or hell.
I reminded her of the movie “Ghost,” in which Patrick Swayze’s character feels obligated to find his killer before allowing himself move on.
“Some people just refuse to die completely,” I said. “They may have some unfinished job to complete or they just want to hang around. Others get trapped between worlds.”
The woman again just laughed, so, like Perry Mason, I went on with my case.
Now I brought up the possibility that there is an alternate universe in the fabric of space and that some of us may exist in both worlds. Death in one universe may not take place in the alternate world, so a spirit hangs around his old haunting grounds (pardon the pun), trying to figure out what has happened.
Or maybe spirits from this alternate universe occasionally slip through the cracks into our universe and get trapped with no way home, kind of the E. T. effect.
I also told the woman I plan to hang around after I die, because I have some scores to settle before I transfer completely into the great beyond. I want to be a real spook and scare the daylights out of a few people. I’m even storing some old chains down in the barn that I can rattle on some dark night in the future.
I don’t think the woman was fully convinced when she went home Thanksgiving night, but I’ll bet she left the light on in the next room when she climbed into bed.
Are there spirits moving around in our midst? I’d bet on it. Some may be just having fun, but others may be evil. You never know with “hants.”
And some say these manifestations become active about this time of year, and that there are Christmas “spirits” everywhere.
Just ask Old Scrooge. He can tell you a story or two.
That noise you hear above you on Christmas Eve may not be Santa Claus on the roof. It may be a ghost in the attic.
Woooooooo!
Sleep tight, y’all!
